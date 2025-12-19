WHL Goal Scoring Race Heating Up Heading Into The 2025 Holiday Break

The battle for top goal scorer in the WHL is heating up. With teams heading into the 2025 holiday break, seven players have already hit the 20-goal mark for the season. In addition, 18 players already have 40 points, showing the scoring is alive and well in the WHL.

The top of the list is very surprising as the WHL's current goals leader is Bryce Pickford. The Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman has been unstoppable as of late, with 12 goals in his past six games. Pickford is on pace for over 50 goals this year, which would set a new WHL record for goals in a season by a defenceman.

In second sits Brandon Wheat Kings Joby Baumuller, who has 23 goals in 31 games. Up next is a tie for third, with Kamloops Blazers' JP Hurlbert and Tommy Lafreniere, as well as Vancouver Giants' Cameron Schmidt. As for other players who have hit the 20-goal mark, they include Penticton Vees' Ryden Evers (21) and Victoria Royals' Ryan Woodward (20).

If the first part of the WHL season proved anything, it is that teams are scoring at will. Multiple teams have already scored 10 goals in a game, while it is not uncommon to see seven goals on a nightly basis. Ultimately, the next few months should be exciting as teams compete for a spot in the 2026 Memorial Cup.

