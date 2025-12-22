Standouts From Week 14 Of The 2025-26 WHL Season

Welcome to THN's "WHL Standouts Of The Week" article. In this weekly column, we highlight one player from each division who impressed over the last week. Here is a look at the four standouts from Week 14 of the 2025-26 season.

Cameron Schmidt- Vancouver Giants

Cameron Schmidt had a night to remember this past week against the Victoria Royals. The Dallas Stars prospects recorded a four-goal game on Thursday while recording eight shots on goal. Schmidt followed up his performance with an assist the next night, bringing his total to five points in two games for the week.

Andrei Molgachev- Calgary Hitmen

Andrei Molgachev also exploded for a four-point night this past week. In the Calgary Hitmen's game against the Swift Current Broncos, the 17-year-old recorded four assists while winning 11 of 14 faceoffs. Molgachev is having a strong rookie campaign as he is already up to 25 points in his first 26 games.

Mathis Preston- Spokane Chiefs

Mathis Preston's draft stock continues to rise this year. The Spokane Chiefs forward put together a four-point performance against the Portland Winterhawks, scoring two goals while adding two assists. Preston is up to 29 points in 31 games and has already been selected to participate in the WHL Prospects Game.

Chase Wutzke- Moose Jaw Warriors

Chase Wutzke was once again a brick wall in his only start this past week. Against the Kelowna Rockets, the Minnesota Wild prospect stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced, posting a save percentage of .952. Wutzke is now 5-6-1 with the Moose Jaw Warriors and has stopped over 400 shots in his 13 games played.

