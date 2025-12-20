WHL Standings Heading Into The 2025 Holiday Break

The WHL has hit the 2025 holiday break. From December 20 to 28, no games will be played across the league. The holiday break is a great opportunity for not just players to rest themselves for the second part of the season, but also enjoy some time with their families.
Overall, the first part of the 2025-26 WHL season has been exciting. New faces continue to step up while Memorial Cup contenders are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. With this in mind, here is a look at the WHL standings as of December 20, 2025:
East Division:
Prince Albert Raiders: 23-5-4-0, 50 pts
Brandon Wheat Kings: 19-12-1-0, 39 pts
Saskatoon Blades: 17-14-2-1, 37 pts.
Moose Jaw Warriors: 13-15-3-1, 30 pts
Regina Pats: 11-17-2-1, 25 pts
Swift Current Broncos: 8-23-1-0, 17 pts
Central Division:
Medicine Hat Tigers: 22-6-3-2, 49 pts
Edmonton Oil Kings: 21-7-3-1, 46 pts
Calgary Hitmen: 17-9-4-1, 39 pts
Lethbridge Hurricanes: 11-22-0-1, 23 pts
Red Deer Rebels: 10-17-1-2, 23 pts
B.C. Division:
Prince George Cougars: 22-9-1-0, 45 pts
Penticton Vees: 16-9-4-3, 39 pts
Kelowna Rockets: 16-12-3-1, 36 pts
Kamloops Blazers: 14-12-3-4, 35 pts
Victoria Royals: 13-11-4-3, 33 pts
Vancouver Giants: 15-18-1-1, 32 pts
U.S. Division:
Everett Silvertips: 27-3-2-1, 57 pts
Portland Winterhawks: 18-15-0-0, 36 pts
Spokane Chiefs: 17-16-0-0, 34 pts
Tri-City Americans: 16-13-2-0, 34 pts
Seattle Thunderbirds: 13-14-2-1, 29 pts
Wenatchee Wild: 11-19-1-1, 24 pts
