    WHL Standings Heading Into The 2025 Holiday Break

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Dec 20, 2025, 18:25
    A look at each WHL team's record so far this season.

    The WHL has hit the 2025 holiday break. From December 20 to 28, no games will be played across the league. The holiday break is a great opportunity for not just players to rest themselves for the second part of the season, but also enjoy some time with their families. 

    Overall, the first part of the 2025-26 WHL season has been exciting. New faces continue to step up while Memorial Cup contenders are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. With this in mind, here is a look at the WHL standings as of December 20, 2025:

    Eastern Conference:

    East Division:

    Prince Albert Raiders: 23-5-4-0, 50 pts

    Brandon Wheat Kings: 19-12-1-0, 39 pts

    Saskatoon Blades: 17-14-2-1, 37 pts. 

    Moose Jaw Warriors: 13-15-3-1, 30 pts

    Regina Pats: 11-17-2-1, 25 pts

    Swift Current Broncos: 8-23-1-0, 17 pts

    Central Division: 

    Medicine Hat Tigers: 22-6-3-2, 49 pts

    Edmonton Oil Kings: 21-7-3-1, 46 pts

    Calgary Hitmen: 17-9-4-1, 39 pts

    Lethbridge Hurricanes: 11-22-0-1, 23 pts

    Red Deer Rebels: 10-17-1-2, 23 pts

    Western Conference:

    B.C. Division:

    Prince George Cougars: 22-9-1-0, 45 pts

    Penticton Vees: 16-9-4-3, 39 pts

    Kelowna Rockets: 16-12-3-1, 36 pts

    Kamloops Blazers: 14-12-3-4, 35 pts

    Victoria Royals: 13-11-4-3, 33 pts

    Vancouver Giants: 15-18-1-1, 32 pts

    U.S. Division:

    Everett Silvertips: 27-3-2-1, 57 pts

    Portland Winterhawks: 18-15-0-0, 36 pts

    Spokane Chiefs: 17-16-0-0, 34 pts

    Tri-City Americans: 16-13-2-0, 34 pts

    Seattle Thunderbirds: 13-14-2-1, 29 pts

    Wenatchee Wild: 11-19-1-1, 24 pts

