WHL Standings Heading Into The 2025 Holiday Break

The WHL has hit the 2025 holiday break. From December 20 to 28, no games will be played across the league. The holiday break is a great opportunity for not just players to rest themselves for the second part of the season, but also enjoy some time with their families.

Overall, the first part of the 2025-26 WHL season has been exciting. New faces continue to step up while Memorial Cup contenders are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. With this in mind, here is a look at the WHL standings as of December 20, 2025:

Eastern Conference:

East Division:

Prince Albert Raiders: 23-5-4-0, 50 pts

Brandon Wheat Kings: 19-12-1-0, 39 pts

Saskatoon Blades: 17-14-2-1, 37 pts.

Moose Jaw Warriors: 13-15-3-1, 30 pts

Regina Pats: 11-17-2-1, 25 pts

Swift Current Broncos: 8-23-1-0, 17 pts

Central Division:

Medicine Hat Tigers: 22-6-3-2, 49 pts

Edmonton Oil Kings: 21-7-3-1, 46 pts

Calgary Hitmen: 17-9-4-1, 39 pts

Lethbridge Hurricanes: 11-22-0-1, 23 pts

Red Deer Rebels: 10-17-1-2, 23 pts

Western Conference:

B.C. Division:

Prince George Cougars: 22-9-1-0, 45 pts

Penticton Vees: 16-9-4-3, 39 pts

Kelowna Rockets: 16-12-3-1, 36 pts

Kamloops Blazers: 14-12-3-4, 35 pts

Victoria Royals: 13-11-4-3, 33 pts

Vancouver Giants: 15-18-1-1, 32 pts

U.S. Division:

Everett Silvertips: 27-3-2-1, 57 pts

Portland Winterhawks: 18-15-0-0, 36 pts

Spokane Chiefs: 17-16-0-0, 34 pts

Tri-City Americans: 16-13-2-0, 34 pts

Seattle Thunderbirds: 13-14-2-1, 29 pts

Wenatchee Wild: 11-19-1-1, 24 pts

