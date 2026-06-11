2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Brek Liske

A deep dive into Everett Silvertips defenceman Brek Liske.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Everett Silvertips defenceman Brek Liske.
Brek Liske
Team: Everett Silvertips
Position: Right-Shot Defenceman
NHL Central Scouting: 44th Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 190 lbs
Liske emerged as a top-pair defender during his second WHL season. The 18-year-old recorded 24 points in 52 games before exploding for 17 points in 18 playoff games. As for the 2026 Memorial Cup, Liske played a key role in helping Everett make the final.
Overall, Liske is a quiet yet effective defenceman. He doesn't make a ton of mistakes and can impact the play in all three zones. During the playoffs, Liske really shone, as he was able to build chemistry with Landon DuPont after Tarin Smith went down with an injury.
One area where Liske thrives is in the transition game. He not only excels at zone exits, but also at zone entries. Whether through passing or carrying the puck himself, Liske is able to lead the charge past his own blue line and into the offensive zone.
As for the defensive zone, Liske is calm under pressure and can absorb hits to make plays. He battles hard in front of the net and has a high win rate along the boards. As for his positioning, Liske gets into shooting lanes and isn't afraid to put his body on the line to block shots.
Liske will have a significant opportunity next year, as the Silvertips are projected to lose a large portion of their roster. He should be on the first pairing to start the year and will get plenty of special teams opportunities. Liske has shown he can be a leader this season and may also be included on the 2026-27 leadership team.
This year, Liske is projected to go either in the second or third round of the draft. He plays a premium position and has decent size, which is what most teams focus on when it comes to drafting prospects. Liske's performance in the playoffs and Memorial Cup should help his draft stock, as he showed he can play at a high level at the toughest time of the year.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
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