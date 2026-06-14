2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Ethan MacKenzie

A deep dive into Edmonton Oil Kings defender Ethan MacKenzie.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Ethan MacKenzie.
Ethan MacKenzie
Team: Edmonton Oil Kings
Position: Left-Shot Defenceman
NHL Central Scouting: 62nd Among NA Skaters
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 187 lb
As a third-year eligible prospect, Ethan MacKenzie is one of the most compelling overage players available in the 2026 NHL Draft. After his first two years of eligibility were largely derailed by injuries, the 19-year-old defenceman authored a massive breakout campaign for the Edmonton Oil Kings this past season. He exploded for 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points in 59 games, becoming just the second defenceman in franchise history to hit the 20-goal mark.
His remarkable play also earned him a surprise spot on the national stage, where he helped Team Canada capture a bronze medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship.
What makes MacKenzie such an enticing prospect is his fiery, intense compete level combined with high-end offensive instincts. He is an explosive puck-rusher who consistently drives play in transition and excels at orchestrating the power play. He possesses the confidence and handling skills to escape the forecheck, draw pressure, and pass through or around coverage to create high-danger scoring opportunities for his forwards. He is highly active in the offensive zone, frequently activating from the blue line to jump into the rush, catch passes in stride, and utilize his dangerous shot.
A fluid, dynamic skater, he consistently scans the ice to instantly detect threats, angle opponents into the boards, and rely on an active stick to break up plays. Whether he is eating heavy five-on-five minutes or leading the penalty kill, his work ethic never wavers.
Committed to the University of North Dakota for next season, MacKenzie has proven he has the complete, three-zone toolkit to develop into a highly reliable, two-way defenceman at the NHL level.
2026 NHL Draft Profiles:
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