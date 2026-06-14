2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Ethan MacKenzie

What makes MacKenzie such an enticing prospect is his fiery, intense compete level combined with high-end offensive instincts. He is an explosive puck-rusher who consistently drives play in transition and excels at orchestrating the power play. He possesses the confidence and handling skills to escape the forecheck, draw pressure, and pass through or around coverage to create high-danger scoring opportunities for his forwards. He is highly active in the offensive zone, frequently activating from the blue line to jump into the rush, catch passes in stride, and utilize his dangerous shot.