Losses Mount For Ottawa Charge With Another Expansion Signing Phase Looming

The Ottawa Charge felt the sting of expansion as the team watched captain Brianne Jenner, assistant captain Emily Clark, and top-pairing defender Rory Guilday join new teams during Phase 2 of the league's Expansion Roster Distribution Process.
Expansion was never going to be easy, and for the Ottawa Charge, it most certainly wasn’t. The team watched as captain Brianne Jenner (three years, PWHL Hamilton), assistant captain Emily Clark (two years, PWHL Hamilton), and standout rookie defender Rory Guilday (two years, PWHL San Jose) all parted ways to new teams.
Now that the second phase is in the books, what impact will their departure have, and where does the organization go next?
The Impact Of Losing Ottawa's Foundational Signings
The first thing to note is that the Charge saw two-thirds of the organization's leadership group join what would become the same expansion team in Hamilton. And what their new team gains in experience, veteran presence, and tone setters, Ottawa loses. Both players chose Ottawa before the inaugural season, and left everything out on the ice each game. Both also helped guide the Charge into two consecutive Walter Cup Finals.
Jenner, who signed a three-year contract with Hamilton, had a resurgence of a year and was the team's leading scorer through the regular season, and finished fourth in the league with 26 points. She found instant chemistry alongside Rebecca Leslie, and that only grew when Sarah Wozniewicz was elevated to the top line. That trio combined for a total of 62 points, or 34.8% of the Charge’s 178 total points scored during the regular season. For a team that has struggled to score with consistency throughout its short history, losing any offence is tough, but not as tough as the leadership she brought.
"When you look at the five that we brought in," said General Manager Meghan Duggan, "I do my asking around, and these are A+ players. Their reputations and careers speak for themselves. We couldn't be happier."
Captain since day one, Jenner led the team through every scenario, both on and off the ice and did so by example. A professional in every sense of the word, she set the tone and expectations for the team and showed what it meant to be an Ottawa Charge and to represent the nation's capital, both on and off the ice. Recouping offence is one thing, but finding a leader who brings Jenner's qualities is something else entirely.
Clark, who signed a two-year contract with Hamilton, did not have the offensive season that she and fans are used to seeing, finishing with three goals and nine points in 30 regular-season games and going pointless in the playoffs. That was a step down from her prior season, which saw her finish with 19 regular-season points and lead the team with five points in the playoffs. Still, she finished third on the team this season in shots (77), showing she remained an offensive threat, and became an asset defensively, with the third-most hits on the team (45). While points are what she gets paid to produce, she brought many intangibles, not the least of which included leadership.
Much like Jenner was announced as captain from day one, Clark had the "A" sewn on for just as long, and demonstrated why with every shift she had. Another player who led by example, Clark has won at virtually every level, which is a key asset, especially with a team that had first-year players on its roster. And her contributions, much like Jenner's, extended beyond TD Place and Canadian Tire Centre, as Clark was also active in the community. Her "Ottawa Wheat 26" craft beer was a favourite among fans and saw proceeds go to support the Ottawa Hospital Breast Health Centre. Watching Clark depart left Charge fans understandably upset, especially when combined with Jenner's. Losing two-thirds of the leadership group is never easy for any organization.
Guilday, who signed a two-year contract with San Jose, may have only been in the nation's capital for one season, but the fifth overall pick from the 2025 Draft certainly made a lasting impression. During the regular season, the 5'11" Guilday was able to show so much promise and upside, whether from her booming shot from the blue line, the fact that she finished fifth in the entire league in hits per games played (1.90), or that she led the team in blocked shots with 35 and hits with 57.
"I think one of the biggest things that popped out to me was their desire to be in San Jose," said General Manager and Head Coach Troy Ryan. "They were good quality players and good character that are excited about this."
Guilday saw instant chemistry with fellow defender Ronja Savolainen, dating back to training camps, and the pair found success throughout the team's run to its second consecutive Walter Cup Finals. While her time in the city was brief, her impact was most certainly felt, both on the ice and off, with her positivity, maturity, and thoughtful responses.
Where Ottawa Goes From Here
With Phase 2 now in the rearview mirror and Phase 3 looming over the horizon, each of the existing teams can now protect an additional three players. The choices here are likely a little more straightforward for the organization, but there is still some room for alternative options.
Fanuza Kadirova seems to be the logical first choice here, as the former sixth-round pick from last year's draft quickly adapted to the league's style and saw offensive success, and became a cult favourite within the Charge fan base. Her 10 regular-season goals put her firmly in third place in team scoring during the regular season, and she carried that confidence straight through to the team's postseason run, finishing with the second-most points on the team with five. Kadirova is deceptively fast, aggressive on the forecheck and never takes a shift off. For a team starving for offence, this is a no-brainer.
Gabbie Hughes has been important to this team since she was drafted in the fourth round in 2023, and this season is no different, where she finished third on the team in scoring with 16 points during the regular season. More than just her offence is how strong she's been defensively and in the faceoff circle, where she finished sixth on the team during the regular season (48.9%) and first in the postseason (51.7%). Her work with Sophie's Squad and the way that she leads by example on and off the ice also put Hughes in line for an "A" to be sewn on her jersey for next season.
Sarah Wozniewicz had a breakout season for the team after being selected in the third round, finishing fourth in team scoring with 13 points, breaking Hughes' rookie scoring record, and tied for first in the league with four game-winning goals. The way Wozniewicz generated offence with her remarkable speed and deception delighted fans and frustrated opponents, and the fact that she had so much confidence all season long leaves no doubt about even more growth next season.
More change may very well be on the horizon for the Ottawa Charge, and losing Jenner, Clark and Guilday is not easy, nor is the uncertainty of navigating the remaining three phases of the league's expansion. But with three more protected players to add to its core for next season, and the draft on June 16, fans will soon get a glimpse of how the team will approach its fourth season.
Of note: Both Kadirova and Wozniewicz would require qualifying offers if they were to be protected during Phase 3 and receive a 3% increase on their 2025-26 contract on a one-year contract.