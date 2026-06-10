Losses Mount For Ottawa Charge With Another Expansion Signing Phase Looming

Clark, who signed a two-year contract with Hamilton, did not have the offensive season that she and fans are used to seeing, finishing with three goals and nine points in 30 regular-season games and going pointless in the playoffs. That was a step down from her prior season, which saw her finish with 19 regular-season points and lead the team with five points in the playoffs. Still, she finished third on the team this season in shots (77), showing she remained an offensive threat, and became an asset defensively, with the third-most hits on the team (45). While points are what she gets paid to produce, she brought many intangibles, not the least of which included leadership.