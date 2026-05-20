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2026-27 NCAA Commitments Live Blog cover image

2026-27 NCAA Commitments Live Blog

Matthew Auchincloss
11h
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Matthew Auchincloss
11h
Updated at May 20, 2026, 04:06
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Check back here every day for up-to-date news on the latest NCAA commitments.

We're launching a live blog to track all the NCAA commitments this summer. We'll be updating with some recent past commitments and attempting to give you a complete picture of each team's standings this year. Scroll down to find your team's conference and who's committed recently, and check back every day for the latest updates. 

LATEST COMMITMENTS

Jason Davenport, D, Des Moines Buccaneers - Northern Michigan 

Darels Uljanskis, D, ANA, Flint Firebirds — St. Cloud State (FLIP from UConn)

Brad Gardiner, F, Barrie Colts - Cornell

Ben Hrebik, G, Barrie Colts - Providence 

Markus Loponen, C, WPG, HPK - Lake Superior State 

Xander Miceli, G, Corpus Christi Ice Rays - Wisconsin 

Carson Carels, D, Prince George Cougars - North Dakota 

Andrew Earle, F, New Mexico Ice Wolves - Lindenwood (FLIP from SUNY- Genesceo) 

Jack O'Brien, D, Maine Nordiques - Sacred Heart 

Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainsville-Boisbrand Armada - Boston University 

NCHC

Arizona State  

Jack O'Brien, F, Atlanta Gladiators 

Colorado College

Denver

Miami 

Minnesota-Duluth 

North Dakota

Carson Carels, D, Prince George Cougars

Nebraska-Omaha 

St. Cloud State 

Matthew Hauser, D, Minnesota Wilderness 

Darels Uljanskis, D, ANA, Flint Firebirds (FLIP from UConn)

Western Michigan 

Edison Engle, D, WPG, Brantford Bulldogs (FLIP from Ohio State)

BIG TEN&nbsp;

Michigan 

Michigan State

Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires 

Minnesota

Tarin Smith, D, ANA, Everett Silvertips

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Penn State

Charlie Michaud, D, Penticton Vees (PREV. Miami) 

Wisconsin

Xander Miceli, G, Corpus Christi Ice Rays

CCHA

Augustana

Bemidji State

Bowling Green

Ferris State

Lake Superior State

Markus Loponen, C, WPG, HPK

Michigan Tech

Minnesota State

Northern Michigan 

Jason Davenport, D, Des Moines Buccaneers

Darik Olson, D, Sioux City Musketeers/Chilliwack Chiefs

St. Thomas

Kade Stengrim, F, Medicine Hat Tigers (FLIP from St. Cloud State)

Aiden Grossklaus, F, Wenatchee Wild (FLIP from Minnesota State)

David Rozsíval, RW, NJD, Green Bay Gamblers 

ECAC

Brown

Clarkson

Colgate 

Brandt Dubey, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Cornell 

Brad Gardiner, F, Barrie Colts 

Dartmouth

Harvard

Princeton

Quinnipiac

Jan Goličič, D, TBL, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Kieran Witkowski, F, Brampton Steelheads

St. Lawrence

Union 

Yale

HOCKEY EAST

Boston College

Boston University

Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainsville-Boisbrand Armada 

UConn

Maine

UMass Amherst

Barrett Dexheimer, D, Des Moines Buccaneers 

Jordan Charron, RW,  PIT, Soo Greyhounds (FLIP from St. Lawrence)

Jasper Kuhta, F, Ottawa 67s 

UMass-Lowell

Misha Volotovskii, F, Vancouver Giants 

Kolin Sisson, F, Fargo Force (FLIP from Providence)

Kuzma Voronin, LW, Moncton Wildcats (FLIP from Maine)

Joey McGraw, F, Sioux Falls Stampede (FLIP from Army, Ohio State, St. Cloud State)

Tobias Pitak, F, Northern Michigan  

Anthony Dowd, D, Arizona State 

Fèlix Plamondon, D, Shawinigan Cataractes

Merrimack

Sean Matthew Goyette, D, Brampton Steelheads/Burlington Cougars

University of New Hampshire 

Northeastern 

Providence 

Ben Hrebik, G, Barrie Colts

Vermont

ATLANTIC HOCKEY

Air Force 

Army

Paul Wiczek, F/D, Langley Rivermen

Bentley

Canisius

Holy Cross

Niagara

Robert Morris

Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

Sacred Heart

Jack O'Brien, D, Maine Nordiques/Soo Greyhounds

INDEPENDENT

Alaska Anchorage

Alaska Fairbanks

Lindenwood

Andrew Earle, F, New Mexico Ice Wolves (FLIP from SUNY- Genesceo) 

Ty Nash, F, Arizona State 

Cody Butikis, G, Austin Bruins 

Long Island University

Maryville

Stonehill 

Tennessee State University

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