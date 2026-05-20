2026-27 NCAA Commitments Live Blog

Check back here every day for up-to-date news on the latest NCAA commitments.
We're launching a live blog to track all the NCAA commitments this summer. We'll be updating with some recent past commitments and attempting to give you a complete picture of each team's standings this year. Scroll down to find your team's conference and who's committed recently, and check back every day for the latest updates.
LATEST COMMITMENTS
NCHC
Arizona State
Colorado College
Denver
Miami
Minnesota-Duluth
North Dakota
Nebraska-Omaha
St. Cloud State
Western Michigan
BIG TEN
Michigan
Michigan State
Minnesota
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Penn State
Wisconsin
CCHA
Augustana
Bemidji State
Bowling Green
Ferris State
Lake Superior State
Michigan Tech
Minnesota State
Northern Michigan
St. Thomas
ECAC
Brown
Clarkson
Colgate
Cornell
Dartmouth
Harvard
Princeton
Quinnipiac
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
St. Lawrence
Union
Yale
HOCKEY EAST
Boston College
Boston University
UConn
Maine
UMass Amherst
UMass-Lowell
Merrimack
University of New Hampshire
Northeastern
Providence
Vermont
ATLANTIC HOCKEY
Air Force
Army
Bentley
Canisius
Holy Cross
Niagara
Robert Morris
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
Sacred Heart
INDEPENDENT
Alaska Anchorage
Alaska Fairbanks
Lindenwood
Long Island University
Maryville
Stonehill
Tennessee State University