2025 NHL Re-Draft: Schaefer Still No. 1, Martone to Mammoth
The 2025 NHL Draft featured high-end talent at all three positions, headlined by New York Islanders star Matthew Schaefer. Owen Cameron takes a look at what changes would be made if general managers across the league had a second chance to make their picks.
The 2025 NHL Draft was a pivotal one for many teams looking to alter the trajectory of their competitive future.
While it’s been just over a year since these picks were made and only a few of these players have dipped their toes into the NHL, there’s still some shaking up to do if there were a re-draft for this group of players.
That being said, this class is filled with current and future NHL talent and the development of what each of these players could become is far from decided.
Considering the talent, organizational fit, and positional need for each franchise, this exercise aims to explore what each team selecting in the top-10 of the 2025 draft would do if they were given a second chance.
1. New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, Defenseman
Original Pick: Matthew Schaefer, Defenseman
What a shocker, Matthew Schaefer still goes first overall after winning the Calder Trophy and finishing 12th in Norris Trophy voting.
Schaefer makes the right play constantly and also makes plays that nobody else on the ice can make. 23 goals and 59 points for an 18-year-old defenseman is truly amazing, and borderline generational. There's no question that the New York Islanders made the right call here.
2. San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, Center
Original Pick: Michael Misa, Center
The San Jose Sharks had Michael Misa for 45 games last season where he recorded 21 points, but it took some time for him to adjust to the NHL level. He’s such a smart player, so once he figured it out, he was a strong fit in their lineup.
Misa also still fits the Sharks' roster as a great skater who can shoot, pass, and defend at a high level. In year two, Misa is going to have a large role with the Sharks and will be counted on in all three zones, and he will likely deliver.
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Anton Frondell, Center/Left Wing
Original pick: Anton Frondell
Nothing changes for the Chicago Blackhawks here as Anton Frondell was great in Sweden and brought that over to the NHL, where in 12 games for Chicago he had nine points.
It was hard not to put Porter Martone here, but Frondell can play both center and wing. He plays a great two-way game and has the skill to play with high-end players.
Frondell was also elite at the World Juniors, and he’s at the point now where even though he could play at the tournament next year, he’s going to be a full-time NHLer with the Blackhawks.
4. Utah Mammoth: Porter Martone, Right Wing
Original Pick: Caleb Desnoyers, Center
Martone is must-watch hockey, and that was shown in the playoffs where his skill, goal-scoring, and size translated instantly to the professional level. He also produced 10 points in the nine regular season games he played with the Philadelphia Flyers last season.
It's easy to imagine Martone and Logan Cooley developing into an amazing duo in this excercise. If the Utah Mammoth could do the draft over again, he would be near the top of their board to play under Andre Tourigny and the Mammoth’s fast-paced style of play.
5. Nashville Predators: Brady Martin, Center
Original Pick: Brady Martin, Center
No shake-up here. Brady Martin is as ready as he could be for pro hockey, and if the Nashville Predators wanted to last season, they could have stuck him in a bottom-six role right away.
He was the most consistent player on Team Canada at the World Juniors last year and brings a game similar to teammate Ryan O’Reilly. Expect Martin to play a key role in all on-ice situations throughout this upcoming season, even if it’s with secondary special-teams units.
6. Philadelphia Flyers: Alexander Zharovsky, Right Wing
Original pick: Porter Martone, Right Wing
Alexander Zharovsky is one of a few examples of the Montreal Canadiens' ability to identify talent outside of the consensus top picks at the draft. In this excercise, the Philadelphia Flyers add another Russian winger to the mix with Zharovsky.
The skill he brings to the table at 6-foot-2 would make him an intriguing addition for the Flyers. The fact he finished third on his KHL team in points as an 18-year-old last season also adds to a promising resume that he's built early in his career.
The idea of Michkov and Zharovsky playing together would be electric, although both have historically played right wing. The Flyers could hypothetically throw a shutdown guy down the middle like Jett Luchanko, who can fight for pucks and play a detailed game, and all of a sudden you have a line that could be a matchup nightmare.
7. Boston Bruins: Caleb Desnoyers, Center
Original pick: James Hagens, Center
There's a possibility that not going to college stunted Caleb Desnoyers' growth a bit, but he was still able to produce an impressive 103 points in 66 games last season with the Moncton Wildcats between the regular season and the playoffs.
Desnoyers has more two-way upside than the Boston Bruins' original selection, James Hagens, and would have a stronger chance of becoming an all-situations player at the NHL level. Desnoyers has also played a combined 40 playoff games in the last two seasons and would bring a level of big-game experience that most 19-year-olds can’t bring.
8. Seattle Kraken: James Hagens, Center
Original pick: Jake O’Brien, Center
Not much movement for Hagens, who's proven he can play pro hockey already, having played for the Providence Bruins in the AHL before suiting up for three Stanley Cup Playoff games this past season.
Hagens would be a similar fit to O’Brien, but there’s more goal-scoring and pace to Hagens' game. However, the Seattle Kraken would be happy to have either of them at this selection. Keep your eyes peeled for a James Hagens Calder Trophy run in this upcoming season.
9. Buffalo Sabres: Benjamin Kindel, Center
Original pick: Radim Mrtka, Defenseman
Ben Kindel has the second-most NHL games played from this class so far, with 77 games played for the Pittsburgh Penguins this past season. He was also second behind only Schaefer in scoring from this class with 17 goals and 35 points in his rookie campaign.
Kindel would fit well with the Buffalo Sabres' middle six, and he would fit their competitive window right now where they’re trying to make a Stanley Cup Final push with their young group of players.
Radim Mrtka, the Sabres' original selection, has good size at 6-foot-6 but hindsight suggests they would've likely preferred to add at the forward position after landing Daxon Rudolph at this year's draft.
10. Anaheim Ducks: Jake O'Brien, Center
Original Pick: Roger McQueen, Center
The Anaheim Ducks almost lost their franchise center Leo Carlsson to an offer sheet this summer, but they were able to match the offer sheet from the Philadelphia Flyers. Another top-six center would be great, as Mason McTavish has looked more like an elite third-line center, so finding someone to fill in between those roles would be great.
O’Brien was on a stacked Brantford Bulldogs roster this past season, where he was the captain and led the team with 93 points. The Ducks would be getting an elite playmaker to put with either Beckett Sennecke or Cutter Gauthier, adding to a strong core of young talent.
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