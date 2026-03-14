Boeser Wants To Stay, But Will The Canucks Keep Him Around For The Rebuild?

The Vancouver Canucks have fully shifted into rebuild mode, sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings with a brutal 20-37-8 record in what has been a disappointing season.
Following major roster turnover – trading away superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes in December and dumping veterans like Tyler Myers, Conor Garland, and others for picks at the March 6 trade deadline – questions about the remaining core are coming.
Specifically, what happens with Brock Boeser now?
Boeser, 29, just signed a big seven-year, $50.75-million contract extension last summer. The deal, which was signed on July 1, pays him $7.25 million per season through 2031-32, and carries a no-move clause in the first four years of his contract, beginning this season.
His comments leading up to the trade deadline show he is genuinely bought in to the current status of the Canucks.
"I committed to be here, and you know, I'm seeing what's going on," Boeser said. You know, we're rebuilding, but you know, I feel like I can be a leader and show the guys, you know, the right way. And you know what you need to do in the gym, what you need to do on the ice and the way you need to play. Just how these young guys need to mature as they get older and older and learn to play the right way."
He joked that it wouldn’t be a trade deadline if his name wasn’t out there, but at what point does it become more than just talk?
Rumored interest from teams like the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins, and reports he might waive for the right fit, suggest both sides are at least thinking about a potential trade.
The Canucks weren't aggressively shopping him, but one would assume the Canucks' interest in keeping him long-term isn't such a sure thing as Boeser's own commitment.
However, there are reasons to keep the right winger.
Boeser is now one of the longest-tenured Canucks. Rebuilds need anchors to avoid chaos, and with a history of multiple 30- to 40-goal seasons, it’s not as though Boeser isn't an effective player.
Also, owning a full no-move clause through 2028-29 means the Canucks will never get full value for him in a trade. They can't move him without his approval, and retaining salary or taking back bad assets is counterproductive.
If Boeser can find his game, he becomes a valuable piece as the Canucks transition into whatever they become next.
On the other hand, the 29-year-old is in his prime, and there may not be a better time to get the best possible return than now.
His lack of elite speed and his $7.25-million salary cap hit make him someone to watch as he gets older. If the rebuild drags, and it takes a few seasons before the Canucks are ready to trade him, what is he worth at that point?
The Canucks may see him as untouchable for now, but if the off-season brings more trade offers that provide a solid return, it might be worth considering.
The Canucks have already moved solid pieces for picks. If the tank continues and they prioritize assets over veterans, Boeser should become expendable.
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