NHL Power Rankings: Bruins Inching Closer To No. 1 Spot With Impressive Start

thehockeynews.com Maybe (Just Maybe) The Maple Leafs Aren't Good Enough Again This Year — 'Our Results Suck' Toronto was 9-9-2 at this point last year. After Tuesday night's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Maple Leafs are 8-10-2 and on pace for 76 points — two fewer points than they finished with last season. And that's in an 84-game season.