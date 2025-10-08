NHL Power Rankings: Each Team's Biggest Difference-Maker

Welcome back to The Hockey News' NHL power rankings, where we rank all 32 teams based on their weekly performance.

The 2025-26 season is now underway with a busy Thursday approaching with 14 games. The campaign kicked off with a successful title defense for the Panthers with a season-opening win against the Blackhawks in a game they dominated even without their captain.

With depth forward Jesper Boqvist scoring the winner, it does beg the question: who’s going to step up?

This week’s NHL power rankings features one player on each team that could make a very big difference this season.

1. Florida Panthers (1-0-0, +1 goal differential. Previous Rank: 1)

Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett split duties with both centers playing over 19 minutes, but it was Bennett’s line that played more minutes at 5-on-5. Bennett’s line with Brad Marchand – what a nightmare duo to play against – and Carter Verhaeghe generated 25 shot attempts and allowed only six. Bennett is in the first year of a lucrative eight-year deal and must provide full value for the Panthers to have a chance at a three-peat.

2. Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0, even. PR: 2)

Connor McDavid’s short-term bargain deal means the clock is officially ticking because there’s no chance he does the same in 2028. I’m cheating on my own criteria here, but the biggest difference maker is GM Stan Bowman, and it’s up to him to figure out what to do with the extra cap space. It is absolutely Cup or bust for the Oilers.

3. Dallas Stars (0-0-0, even. PR: 3)

The easy pick is Mikko Rantanen, but I actually think it’s Thomas Harley because the Stars aren’t nearly as deep on the blueline as they are up front. It’s a contract year for Harley, and he’ll take a load of pressure off their top matchup pair with Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell.

4. Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0, even. PR: 5)

Mitch Marner has a chance to write the ultimate revenge story if he can help Vegas win another Cup. Marner and Jack Eichel might be the most dangerous center-right winger combo in the entire NHL.

5. Carolina Hurricanes (0-0-0, even. PR: 4)

The most important player is whoever can be the best No. 2 center behind Sebastian Aho, and right now, that’s Logan Stankoven. He’s already signed a big extension, and it’s a hole the Canes have been desperate to fill.

6. Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0, even. PR: 6)

Depth might be a problem for the Jets, and their best path to success still lies in the hands of Connor Hellebuyck. They need regular-season Hellebuyck to show up in the playoffs.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs (0-0-0, even. PR: 7)

We know Auston Matthews has the potential to score at least 60 goals, but the question is if he can do it all himself. The Leafs captain has all the spotlights in Toronto on him now.

8. Colorado Avalanche (1-0-0, +3. PR: 8)

Gabriel Landeskog suits up for a regular-season game for the first time since March 10, 2022, and the Avs had so much respect for him that they never named anyone to take his place in the interim. No matter how many games he plays this season, his comeback story has been remarkable.

9. Washington Capitals (0-0-0, even. PR: 9)

The chase is not yet over. Alex Ovechkin is three goals away from 900 as he enters the final year of a five-year contract. Does he continue beyond 2025-26 in Washington?

10. Minnesota Wild (0-0-0, even. PR: 10)

Kirill Kaprizov has the league’s richest contract and now has one goal remaining: win the Cup. Let’s dial it back a little, however, as the Wild need to win one playoff series first.

11. Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0, even. PR: 12)

I still think the biggest difference-maker is captain Victor Hedman, who’s showing no signs of slowing down. However, the Lightning's Cup-winning core is another year older, and they’re getting further and further away from Cup contender status.

12. Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, -3. PR: 11)

In Anze Kopitar’s last season, this is the season where Quinton Byfield needs to show he can take over the No. 1 role full-time. The Kings looked uncharacteristically disorganized in their season-opening loss.

13. St. Louis Blues (0-0-0, even. PR: 13)

In an Olympic year, this is Jordan Binnington’s chance to prove he can lead the Blues and Team Canada. He has two seasons remaining on his contract with the very capable Joel Hofer ready to take over at any time.

14. New Jersey Devils (0-0-0, even. PR: 14)

Jack Hughes really needs to stay healthy because he’s got MVP potential. On paper, the Devils look like they could contend, but there are a few question marks regarding their injury history and consistency, and also too many bodies on their blueline.

15. Ottawa Senators (0-0-0, even. PR: 15)

Can the Sens count on Linus Ullmark for 50 games? He was very good for them last season and went 13-3-1 down the stretch to make the playoffs, but can he be a bona fide starter, or is he a 1A option in need of an experienced backup to support him?

16. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-0, even. PR: 16)

Centers are difficult to find, and the Habs are hoping Kirby Dach can be the answer. The third overall pick in 2019 has size and skill but has also missed 129 of 246 games (52 percent) over the last three seasons.

17. Utah Mammoth (0-0-0, even. PR: 17)

Karel Vejmelka is coming off a surprisingly good season where he won 26 games in 55 starts, and he now enters the first year of a five-year deal. The Mammoth can score, and they have promising young defenders, but can Vejmelka come up big in net again this season?

18. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-0-0, even. PR: 18)

I think we’re past the point of believing Elvis Merzlikins can be a reliable No. 1, which means Jet Greaves and his 7-2-2/1.91 GAA/.938 SP performance last season offers a glimmer of hope. Columbus coach Dean Evason has remained mum on who his starter will be for Thursday’s season opener

19. Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0, even. PR: 20)

It’s all on Elias Pettersson now with J.T. Miller in New York. If he cannot regain his superstar form, and despite Quinn Hughes’ best efforts, the Canucks’ offense may collapse because of their lack of quality depth down the middle. Oh, by the way, have you heard that Quinn wants to play with his brothers?

20. Calgary Flames (0-0-0, even. PR: 21)

It’s not necessarily about who can make a difference for the Flames but what GM Craig Conroy has up his sleeve. The Flames have to decide if they want to continue with this current core – 35-year-old Nazem Kadri has three more years on his deal – or fully hand the reins over to Matt Coronato, Samuel Honzek, Zayne Parekh and Dustin Wolf.

21. Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0, even. PR: 22)

The Red Wings are again one of the most intriguing teams entering the 2025-26 season as we enter the next phase of the Yzerplan after acquiring John Gibson and bringing in rookies Emmitt Finnie, Nate Danielson, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Finnie, in particular, will be interesting to watch as a seventh-round pick who will start the season on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Did they just find another Zetterberg?!

22. New York Rangers (0-1-0, -3. PR: 19)

That was ugly. The Rangers debuted a new coach, a new captain and even new jerseys in their centennial season but ironically lost to their new coach’s former team and their former assistant coach. It was another listless showing reminiscent of last year, and again, it was only close because of Igor Shesterkin.

23. Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0, even. PR: 24)

Joel Quenneville is supposed to bring forth a philosophical change and bring out the best of Anaheim's young core. It’s the first time he’s coached an NHL game in four years.

24. New York Islanders (0-0-0, even. PR: 23)

The Isles nip around the edges of their roster looking for marginal improvements every season, this time bringing in Maxim Shabanov, Emil Heineman and Jonathan Drouin, but the player to watch is future franchise defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who definitely earned his spot during camp.

25. Buffalo Sabres (0-0-0, even. PR: 25)

Recent waiver claim Colten Ellis has me raising my eyebrows, especially after Alexandar Georgiev was signed following news of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s injury, only to waive him in favor of Ellis. The former QMJHL star will get his first chance to prove himself in the NHL after winning 22 games with a .922 SP in the AHL last season.

26. Seattle Kraken (0-0-0, even. PR: 26)

Here’s hoping a trio of young players – Ryan Winterton, Jani Nyman and 2024 eighth overall pick Berkly Catton – can create a little more excitement around the Kraken with full-time roles. The Kraken are desperately trying not to be mid anymore with their third coach in three seasons.

27. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-0, +3. PR: 29)

Will Arturs Silovs singlehandedly ruin my prediction of the Pens landing Gavin McKenna at the next draft? The AHL playoff MVP was acquired for a song from the Canucks and made good with a 25-save shutout win in coach Dan Muse’s debut, who made a surprising decision – but ultimately the right one – to start him over incumbent Tristan Jarry.

28. Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0, even. PR: 27)

It’s not just about one player, but a pairing: Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov. The two puck wizards will play on separate lines but join forces like Goku and Vegeta on the power play, and we got a little taste of it in the pre-season. Even if the Flyers don’t win many games, can they at least make the highlight reels?

29. Boston Bruins (0-0-0, even. PR: 28)

Jeremy Swayman allowed the most goals in the league last season, and I doubt that repeats itself. He’s had a full camp in Boston, and the prospect of being named to the U.S. Olympic team should help him be one of the NHL’s top bounce-back players.

30. Nashville Predators (0-0-0, even. PR: 30)

Starting 18-year-old Brady Martin as your potential top center is certainly… a choice. I have no doubt this is a let’s-see-what-happens type of early-season move, but this is a fascinating decision by the Preds on a team with Ryan O’Reilly, Fedor Svechkov, Erik Haula and sometimes-center Steven Stamkos.

31. San Jose Sharks (0-0-0, even. PR: 31)

The Sharks are doing through a rebuild on speed run, with Sam Dickinson and 2025 second overall pick Michael Misa making the team. They may not, however, suit up for the season opener, which makes keeping them around an interesting decision. Young players need to play, period, no matter the league.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0, -1. PR: 32)

Frank Nazar, Spencer Knight, Oliver Moore and, obviously, Connor Bedard… there’s no shortage of young players to watch on the Blackhawks, but I think the least heralded is Sam Rinzel. He looked excellent after leaving the University of Minnesota late last season and played 25:18 in the season opener, nearly seven more minutes than all other Hawks defenders.

