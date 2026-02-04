NHL Power Rankings: Lightning Inch Closer To The Avalanche

They got Matthew Tkachuk back but are still without Brad Marchand, and no matter what, the Panthers just can't seem to get any positive momentum going. They're on a four-game losing streak and not getting much clutch goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky. It just doesn't seem like the Panthers will get another chance to defend their title, and instead they should focus on next season, when everyone's a little healthier and more rested.