Logo
The Hockey News
Powered by Roundtable
NHL Power Rankings: Lightning Inch Closer To The Avalanche cover image

NHL Power Rankings: Lightning Inch Closer To The Avalanche

Jason Chen
1h
Partner
Pinned
6,255Members·86,215Posts
JasonChen@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

In the final NHL power rankings before the Olympic break, the Colorado Avalanche face a serious challenger for the No. 1 spot.

The Colorado Avalanche finish the final pre-Olympics NHL power rankings at No. 1 yet again, but the margin between them and the rest of the league just keeps getting smaller.

The Avs rank 24th (!) in points percentage since the calendar flipped to 2026. The Tampa Bay Lightning, meanwhile, are 13-1-1 and have now matched the Avs in total wins (36). They're the only two teams to have a points percentage of at least .700.

What will transpire after the Olympics? That's anyone's guess in a season full of surprises, and there will be two weeks of trade talk until the NHL trade deadline with (potentially) lots of names on the move. Could the break disrupt the Lightning's momentum, or could it allow the Avs to reset?

The NHL power rankings will return in March a week after the NHL resumes play.

1. Colorado Avalanche (36-9-9, +72. Previous Rank: 1)

The Avs lean on Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar a lot, and so will Team Canada. What will they have left in the tank for the final stretch of the season and a gruelling playoffs?

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-4, +54. PR: 2)

If the Lightning ever manage to ice a full healthy roster and add Artemi Panarin, we might have a new Cup favorite.

3. Carolina Hurricanes (35-15-6, +30. PR: 3)

All four of the Canes' most recent games have been decided by one goal, but they have not lost in regulation since Jan. 13. At least they're giving more starts to goaltender Brandon Bussi, who has arguably been their most important player.

The 27-year-old goalie became the fastest NHLer to record 20 career wins, surpassing Andrew Hammond of the Ottawa Senators and Bill Durnan of the Montreal Canadiens.
thehockeynews.comIs Brandon Bussi The Carolina Hurricanes' New Cam Ward?The 27-year-old goalie became the fastest NHLer to record 20 career wins, surpassing Andrew Hammond of the Ottawa Senators and Bill Durnan of the Montreal Canadiens.

4. Minnesota Wild (33-14-10, +26. PR: 4)

The price they paid to acquire Quinn Hughes was a pittance for how he's sparked their offense. Elite players like him don't become available often, and kudos to Wild GM Bill Guerin for stepping up.

5. Dallas Stars (33-14-9, +32. PR: 7)

A poor stretch where the Stars were 3-7-3 seems to be well behind them after winning five straight. The competition wasn't tough – they play the Blues for the third time on Wednesday – and they'll return from the Olympic break with yet another relatively easy stretch.

6. Montreal Canadiens (31-17-8, +8. PR: 9)

Impressive wins against the Avs (7-3) and the Sabres (4-2), but some costly mistakes against the Wild ended the Canadiens' chances of extending their winning streak to four games.

7. Buffalo Sabres (32-18-6, +22. PR: 6)

The Sabres are in position to end the NHL's longest active playoff drought, and they should be rewarded with some of acquisition at the deadline after a brilliant turnaround. Alex Lyon is yet again the unsung hero, yet he cannot seem to find a permanent home.

8. Detroit Red Wings (33-18-6, +2. PR: 5)

A string of four losses in six games drops the Wings a few spots, but they had an excellent revenge game, shutting out the Avs after losing 5-0 at home. John Gibson has turned out to be an excellent goalie after a poor start to the season.

9. Boston Bruins (32-20-4, +14. PR: 8)

It's been an incredible run for the Bruins, who are 12-2-2 since Dec. 31. They've been incredibly streaky with two six-game winless streaks and a seven-game winning streak earlier in the season. If they can catch fire at the right time after the Olympic break, they're playoff-bound for sure.

10. New York Islanders (31-21-5, +5. PR: 12)

The Isles have really grinded their way through the season with no winning streaks longer than four games and no losing or winless streaks longer than three games. They're one of the teams that may benefit the most from the Olympic break because they can rest Ilya Sorokin.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-12, +20. PR: 10)

It'll be really interesting to see what Kyle Dubas does to bolster this roster in what may be Evgeni Malkin's last season. The Penguins rattled off six straight wins only to lose both games of a back-to-back by one-goal margins, and they have one final test in Buffalo before the break.

12. Utah Mammoth (29-23-4, +23. PR: 13)

The best the Mammoth can do is fourth in the Central, which pits them in the middle of a close race in the Pacific. With games against the Avs and the Wild right after the break, the Mammoth can't afford to lose any time when NHL action resumes.

13. Edmonton Oilers (28-21-8, +5. PR: 15)

The Oilers have at least figured out their goalie tandem, but it's hardly a convincing one, having allowed 12 goals in their last two games.

The Oilers' new goalie tandem, Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram, has had hot moments but struggled in the past week-and-a-half. It's not time to panic, but the pressure's increasing.
thehockeynews.comThe Pressure Rises On The Oilers' Goaltending AgainThe Oilers' new goalie tandem, Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram, has had hot moments but struggled in the past week-and-a-half. It's not time to panic, but the pressure's increasing.

14. Anaheim Ducks (30-23-3, -10. PR: 17)

The Ducks are back in a playoff spot after a concerning 2-11-2 stretch where it looked like their entire season was done like dinner. They're 17-8-1 at home this season and return after the break with a seven-game homestand. If there was a time to bank a bunch of wins before the final month of the regular season, that's it.

15. Seattle Kraken (26-20-9, -5. PR: 20)

Will it be Joey Daccord or Philipp Grubauer? That's one of the more interesting questions the Kraken will have to answer down the stretch, as well as how they can further develop Shane Wright. He's been stuck in neutral for too long, and giving up on him so early seems so risky.

16. Vegas Golden Knights (25-16-14, +6. PR: 11)

The loser points can't hide the fact the Knights have not been good, losing seven of their past eight and getting some subpar goaltending from both goalies. They have two games against vulnerable opponents to potentially enter the break on a positive note.

17. Columbus Blue Jackets (28-20-7, -2. PR: 23)

The easiest path for the red-hot Jackets is through the Metro because the Atlantic is just so tough. The hiring of Rick Bowness has really turned them around, and the best part is they're no longer blowing leads late in games.

18. Florida Panthers (28-24-3, -13. PR: 14)

They got Matthew Tkachuk back but are still without Brad Marchand, and no matter what, the Panthers just can't seem to get any positive momentum going. They're on a four-game losing streak and not getting much clutch goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky. It just doesn't seem like the Panthers will get another chance to defend their title, and instead they should focus on next season, when everyone's a little healthier and more rested.

19. San Jose Sharks (27-23-4, -20. PR: 16)

Had the Sharks managed to secure more points against the division rivals and won the Bedard-Celebrini showdown, they'd be in a playoff position and within striking distance of the division lead. There was zero chance anybody thought that was even close to happening at the start of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov are once again in the NHL's Hart Trophy conversation, but 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini moves up in this month's top five.
thehockeynews.comNHL Hart Trophy Rankings: Is It Already Macklin Celebrini's Time?Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov are once again in the NHL's Hart Trophy conversation, but 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini moves up in this month's top five.

20. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-21-9, -6. PR: 18)

There's just no spark with this team, and even with a three-game winning streak, the season still feels incredibly dire. In the Maple Leafs' first 10 games following the break, six of them will be against divisional rivals.

21. Los Angeles Kings (23-17-14, -10. PR: 21)

It's been a long time since the Kings were considered the worst team in California, but here we are. With thanks to the loser point, the Kings are one point out of a wild-card spot despite having the second-fewest (!) regulation wins in the league. Is this team one superstar away – ahem, Artemi Panarin – from being a contender, or is this core simply not good enough going forward?

22. Ottawa Senators (27-22-7, +6. PR: 22)

The Sens have looked a lot more settled lately with four wins in their past five games. Their unsung hero this season might be James Remier, even though he joined the team two-thirds of the way into the season. He's provided some stability as a backup behind Linus Ullmark.

23. Philadelphia Flyers (25-20-10, -12. PR: 19)

The Flyers are 3-8-3 in their last 14 games and quickly fading out of the playoff race. The break could help the team reset and keep Rick Tocchet and the Philly media apart before the whole Matvei Michkov situation goes nuclear.

24. Washington Capitals (28-23-7, +10. PR: 24)

The Caps have just two regulation wins over the past two-and-half weeks, and it's starting to look like the East's top team last season might miss the playoffs. It's difficult to predict how the Metro will sort itself, but with the Jackets coming on so strong and with three games in hand, claiming the third spot in the division will be really difficult.

25. Nashville Predators (26-23-5, -26. PR: 25)

Barry Trotz's retirement as the Preds GM was even more shocking, considering the team sits at three wins above .500 when they were viewed as a potential lottery team just a month ago. Does the break end up hurting their momentum? And does Trotz's announcement change their plans at the deadline?

Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz announced he'll be stepping down, leaving the team's direction wide open. The best direction for the Predators as they pivot from the Trotz Era is to leave the "mushy middle" behind.
thehockeynews.comHow Barry Trotz And The Predators' Next GM Can Create A Better Path For The TeamNashville Predators GM Barry Trotz announced he'll be stepping down, leaving the team's direction wide open. The best direction for the Predators as they pivot from the Trotz Era is to leave the "mushy middle" behind.

26. Winnipeg Jets (22-25-8, -11. PR: 26)

The Jets' biggest problem, and one they've curiously refused to address all season, is the fact that all three forwards on their top line have scored at least 20 goals while their fourth-highest scoring forward has only 20 points.

27. New Jersey Devils (28-26-2, -27. PR: 27)

The Devils' overall record isn't horrible, but they've lost four of their past five with their lone win coming in overtime, and they've looked far too lost and listless for long stretches in their past two games where they've been outscored 7-1.

28. Chicago Blackhawks (22-25-9, -27. PR: 28)

The Hawks are still far too inconsistent despite having a healthy roster, especially their young defensemen, who seem to keep rotating between good months and bad months.

29. New York Rangers (22-28-6, -27. PR: 29)

Hard to pinpoint exactly when it all really fell apart for the Rangers, but after Christmas, they're 3-12-2, the lowest point total and the second-lowest points percentage in the league.

30. Calgary Flames (22-27-6, -28. PR: 30)

So… what do the Flames do with Jonathan Huberdeau? He's scoring at a 40-point pace with only four points in his past 14 games, and buying out his contract won't save much cap space.

31. St. Louis Blues (20-27-9, -55. PR: 31)

The Blues blew a 5-1 lead (!) to lose their seventh in eight games and remain no closer to figuring out if either of their two goalies can be a viable starter. Team Canada, obviously, feels differently.

32. Vancouver Canucks (18-32-6, -58. PR: 32)

With a .375 points percentage, this is tracking to be the worst season in Canucks history in the Salary Cap Era.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Tags:colorado avalanchetampa bay lightningnhlpower rankingslists
Topics:Latest News
1