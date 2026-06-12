NHL's First And Second All-Star Teams Feature Familiar Faces, Pending RFA And More
Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov and Jason Robertson are among the NHL players voted to the first all-star team, while Rasmus Dahlin and David Pastrnak are among those on the second all-star squad.
All six players named to the NHL's first all-star team in 2025-26 have received the honor before.
The first all-star team was announced Friday, featuring Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
McDavid earned his sixth berth on the first all-star team, the most among active NHL centers and tied for the second-most all-time with Jean Beliveau, Phil Esposito and Stan Mikita. Wayne Gretzky is first, with eight berths at center.
McDavid captured the Ted Lindsay Award this year, while Kucherov won the Hart Trophy for the second time.
Robertson, meanwhile, gets first team honors ahead of a pivotal off-season for the 26-year-old. He's a pending RFA with arbitration rights who finished a four-year contract worth $7.75 million annually. Based on his 45 goals and 96 points this season, Robertson is due for a massive raise.
Second All-Star Team Also Announced
The six players voted onto the second all-star squad are Montreal Canadiens left winger Cole Caufield, Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson.
Caufield, Bouchard, Dahlin and Thompson were voted onto an NHL all-star squad for the first time in their careers, not to be mistaken with All-Star Game teams.
Pastrnak and MacKinnon, meanwhile, have been selected to the first team twice and the second team three times now in their careers.
Caufield won the Lady Byng Trophy this season for scoring 51 goals and 88 points in 81 games while logging just 14 penalty minutes.
Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted their top three players per position. First-place votes were worth five voting points, while second-place votes were worth three points, and third-place votes were worth one point.
If there were a third all-star team featuring the players who finished next in the order, they would be Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov (185 voting points behind Caufield), San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (516 points behind MacKinnon), Avalanche right winger Martin Necas (362 points behind Pastrnak), Canadiens D-man Lane Hutson (136 points behind Dahlin), Wild D-man Quinn Hughes (185 points behind Dahlin) and New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin (53 points behind Thompson).
Earlier on Friday, the NHL announced the all-rookie team. That list included Ivan Demidov, Beckett Sennecke, Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Schaefer, Alexander Nikishin and Jakub Dobes.
Of the all-rookie players, only Schaefer received votes for the first and second all-star teams. He finished ninth among defensemen with five second-place votes and 13 third-place votes.
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