Six NHL Dynamic Duos Going To The 2026 Olympics

The start of the Olympic men's hockey tournament in Milano Cortina is less than two weeks away, and it’s going to be a tight schedule for those participating.
There are only six days from the final NHL game before the break on Feb. 6 and the beginning of the tournament on Feb. 11. Therefore, there won’t be much time for the rosters to become familiar with each other.
However, some teammates are coming to the Olympic Games with prior experience playing together, which will not only make the settling-in process easier but could increase the team’s chances of success. These are some of those players.
Despite only ever playing a handful of games together at the professional level, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk being brothers means chemistry won’t be an issue.
It certainly wasn’t when the duo played on the same line for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, being a force to be reckoned with on offense. They scored five goals on 27 shots between the two of them.
Also, the Tkachuks are physical presences. They're not afraid to throw the body, as they recorded 26 hits in the tournament and were part of the three fights that started the round robin game against Team Canada.
They’ve been the pair with the most ice time on the Avalanche since the 2021-22 season. Devon Toews has averaged 24:19 of ice time during that span, while Cale Makar has averaged 25:31.
A similar trend happened during the 4 Nations as the duo had the most ice time of all the defensive pairs and offensive lines on Team Canada in two of the three games they played together.
The pair is skilled on both sides of the puck, allowing no more than 1.94 goals per 60 minutes since 2020-21, according to moneypuck.com, and scoring at least 20 goals between the two since 2021-22, and have already achieved that again this season.
This Finnish defense pair has been playing together on the Dallas Stars since 2018-19. They’ve played over 2,000 minutes together, over 700 of those coming from this season alone.
Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell have kept goals against to 1.94 per 60 minutes in the Stars’ first 54 games this season, equalling the pair’s expected goals against per 60.
The duo’s skills will be relied on more than those of some other teams going to the Olympics, as Team Finland’s defensive depth is slim.
While this list is all about pairs and duos, a common source of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s offensive power comes from this trio.
Whether it’s Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli stapled together, Brayden Point taking the spot of Cirelli or the rare instance of them being on the ice at the same time, these players have the chemistry to produce. Not only do they have familiarity, but so does Jon Cooper, the coach of both the Lightning and Team Canada.
Whether or not this Tampa Bay trio see the ice at the same time, there will be guaranteed chemistry between player and coach.
Point’s status for the tournament is uncertain, but he'll be hoping to be healthy enough to play and keep this trio intact.
Quinn Hughes has only been on the Minnesota Wild for less than two months, but he’s already found chemistry with his D-partner, Brock Faber.
In 20 games, the two have created 27 goals as a pair, with a combined plus-21 rating. While the duo playing together during the Olympics isn’t guaranteed, Team USA coach Mike Sullivan has a great option as to who he can throw over the boards together on the back end.
Since Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Stars last season, it’s fair to say he and Roope Hintz have hit it off. They’ve played 49 regular-season games and 15 playoff games on the same line so far.
They've been producing great results on both sides of the puck, even though they don’t usually play on the same line.
Rantanen, the newest member of the "Finnish Mafia," can hold his own even when on a different line. That's shown in the 24 goals and 83 points he’s scored since being traded to the Stars. And that’s not to discredit Hintz, who has scored 18 goals and 57 points since Rantanen’s first game with Dallas.
