Top Four NHL Center Trade Candidates Of 2026 Off-Season

Who are the top four centers who could be traded this summer during the 2026 NHL off-season?
Centers remain one of the most valuable positions available in the trade market, especially since there aren't many big-name centers who are UFAs this summer.
There's a real possibility that a notable center could be moved this off-season, whether because of a trade request, insufficient playing time with their current team, or a need for a change of scenery.
With that, here are the top four NHL centers who have the chance to be traded this summer.
Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
With Dylan Larkin requesting a trade from the Detroit Red Wings, he is an obvious trade candidate to watch this summer. His trade request has come after the Red Wings extended their playoff drought to 10 years.
Teams looking for a top-six center would love to get their hands on a star like Larkin. However, the 2014 first-round pick has a full no-trade clause, so he has control over where he will end up.
The three teams Larkin is willing to accept a trade to right now are the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights, as reported by the Detroit Free Press' Helene St. James.
There is a chance that Larkin will increase the teams on his trade list, but right now, they are the three main teams to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes.
Vincent Trocheck, New York Rangers
It was surprising to see Vincent Trocheck finish the 2025-26 season with the New York Rangers. He was not only the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline but was also scratched for roster-management reasons. However, he, of course, ended up staying put.
Yet, with the summer now here, it would not be surprising in the slightest if Trocheck gets moved. He is a very valuable trade for the retooling Rangers, and he should generate plenty of interest from teams looking for another top-six center.
Trocheck posted 16 goals, 37 assists, and 53 points in 67 games this season with the Rangers. His contract adds to his appeal, as he is signed through 2028-29, carrying a very reasonable $5.625 million cap hit.
Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish may have signed a six-year, $42 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the 2025-26 season, but questions about his future continue to come up. The big center had a down year for his standards this season, posting 17 goals and 41 points in 75 games. He was also scratched multiple times during the playoffs.
With how this season went for McTavish, it is fair to say that he could use a fresh start. He should have his fair share of suitors, too, as he is a young top-six center and former third-overall pick with size. At 23 years old, he could be a strong fit for both contenders and non-playoff teams.
Ultimately, McTavish could be a good trade chip for the Ducks to dangle to land an impactful right-shot defenseman. With Jacob Trouba, John Carlson, and Radko Gudas all being pending UFAs, the Ducks could be on the hunt for a right-shot blueliner this summer.
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Could this be the summer where the Vancouver Canucks finally trade Elias Pettersson? The 27-year-old center has needed a change of scenery for a while now.
If the Canucks are willing to retain a portion of Pettersson's $11.6 million cap hit, that could help their chances of moving him this summer. However, they would also be selling low on him if they moved him, given his struggles over back-to-back seasons.
Even with this being the case, Pettersson could generate some interest this off-season from teams if they feel he can regain his star form. Keep in mind, he had 89 points just back in 2023-24 and a career-high 102 points in 2022-23.
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