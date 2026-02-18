Women's Hockey's Greatest Team USA And Greatest Canadian Player Face Off For Olympic Gold

The United States are dialled in.
They enter the Olympic women's hockey gold medal game with a 6-0 record after outscoring opponents 31-1 and outshooting the field 259-95.
Despite the lopsided results to date, Team USA believes its best is yet to come when it faces Canada in Thursday's gold medal game.
"Obviously there's room for improvement," Joy Dunne said following USA's semifinal win. "We did a lot of really great things out there, and it showed. We have great goaltending to help us out, but I think we know there's room to improve, and we're going to keep doing that. We know we've got to bring our best come the gold medal game."
Team USA has asserted its dominance over Canada repeatedly in the last 12 months.
They beat Canada twice at the 2025 World Championship in Czechia to earn gold. At the Rivalry Series, USA swept Canada for the first time ever, winning all four games, including a record-setting 10-goal output in Game 3.
At these Olympics, the USA beat Canada 5-0 in their preliminary-round matchup, handing their rivals their first-ever shutout loss at the Olympics.
But can they earn their eighth straight win against Canada in all competitions and second of the 2026 Olympics for gold?
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin is arguably the greatest women's hockey player of all-time, but she's up against what many, including Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime American superstar Angela Ruggiero, have openly called the greatest American women's hockey team ever assembled.
In their semifinal, Poulin scored both goals for Canada, which narrowly defeated Switzerland 2-1. Poulin's first goal of the game was her 19th all-time at the Olympics, the most ever by a Canadian women's hockey player as she passed Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser.
Poulin has scored three Olympic gold-medal-winning goals in 2010, 2014 and 2022, each against the United States.
After suffering a knee injury that cost Poulin two games in the preliminary round and saw her carted to the rink to avoid walking, however, there's only so much load the legend can be expected to carry for Canada on one leg.
She's one incredible player facing one incredible team.
From top to bottom, Team USA's roster is loaded.
In their net are Aerin Frankel and Gwyneth Philips, former NCAA goaltenders of the year and finalists for the 2025 PWHL goaltender of the year award. Philips is also the reigning PWHL playoff MVP.
On their blueline, Megan Keller leads all PWHL defenders in scoring, Haley Winn leads the PWHL in average time on ice, and Caroline Harvey is the tournament scoring leader and considered the best defender in the world. Harvey is the top prospect for the 2026 PWHL draft and currently leads all defenders in NCAA scoring.
The blueline also includes Laila Edwards, who the USA converted to play defense immediately after being named the MVP of the 2024 World Championship as a forward. The ability to move Edwards, the 6-foot-1 Olympic rookie, to the point adds another weapon and speaks to their forward depth.
Up front, Team USA mixes veteran savvy with youthful skill.
Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield are future Hall of Famers. Knight was the PWHL's co-leading scorer last season and is the United States' all-time international scoring leader. Knight will want to leave her fifth and final Olympics with a gold medal. She also sits one goal short of a record of her own, as she will take over the USA's all-time goal-scoring record at the Olympics with her next tally.
While the veteran duo and other veteran leaders, such as Alex Carpenter, Kelly Pannek and Hayley Scamurra, continue to play key roles, the high-octane youth are making this team dominant.
Hannah Bilka, Abbey Murphy, Taylor Heise, Britta Curl-Salemme, Joy Dunne and Tessa Janecke have resumes packed with accolades, but one thing they have in common is that none have won an Olympic gold medal. The hungry group is fast, physical and keeps fans on the edge of their seats with their dazzling play with the puck.
From top to bottom, Team USA is stacked. They are the heavy favorite to win gold at the 2026 Olympics.
Their greatest rival, Team Canada, led by captain Poulin, will look to spoil the party in Milan.
The finale begins at 1:10 p.m. ET on Feb. 19.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.