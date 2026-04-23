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Bruins Prospect Named AHL's Best Goalie Again After Great Year

Michael DeRosa
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The Bruins need to give this goalie a real chance in the NHL next season.

Boston Bruins prospect Michael DiPietro has won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's best goalie for the 2025-26 season. This is the second season in a row that the 26-year-old has won the award.

When looking at the numbers DiPietro had for the Providence Bruins this season, it is hard to argue against being named the AHL's best goalie again this season. The Windsor, Ontario native dominated this regular season, posting a 34-8-1 record, an AHL-best 1.91 goals-against average, and an AHL-best .930 save percentage. He also had three shutouts on the season for Providence. 

DiPietro's spectacular 2025-26 season came after he had a 26-8-5 record, a .927 save percentage, a 2.05 goals-against average, and four shutouts last campaign. With numbers like these, the Bruins prospect has been taking his game to a new level over the last two seasons with Providence and has been a significant reason for their success. 

Bruins' DiPietro Deserves A Real Chance In The NHL&nbsp;

With how well DiPietro has played in the AHL, it is clear that the 2017 third-round pick deserves a real chance in the NHL next season. If he is still with the Bruins organization at training camp, he should compete with veteran goaltender Joonas Korpisalo for Boston's backup job. 

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Yet, with DiPietro currently being blocked from Boston's roster and continuing to dominate in the AHL, it would not be surprising if teams looking for goalie help looked to acquire him this summer. The potential for him to be an impactful NHL backup is there.

Nevertheless, DiPietro has been playing some excellent hockey, and he has added to his trophy collection because of it. 

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