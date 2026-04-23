Former Boston Bruins Goalie Is On Fire This Postseason

Vladar is also one of the main reasons why the Flyers got back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this year. He has given them a much-needed answer for their starting goalie position, and his stats from this regular season show that. In 52 games during the 2025-26 regular season, he had a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.