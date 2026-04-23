Former Boston Bruins Goalie Is On Fire This Postseason

This former Bruins goalie has been playing some great hockey for the Flyers.
The Philadelphia Flyers have been one of the NHL's most dominant teams so far this postseason, as they have a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round. There are many reasons behind the Flyers' hot start to the playoffs, but former Boston Bruins goalie Dan Vladar is the biggest one.
After having a career year this regular season, Vladar has been playing some fantastic hockey this postseason. In his first three games for the Flyers this postseason, the former Bruins netminder has a 3-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .947 save percentage. With this, he has been excellent for the Flyers.
Vladar notably put together a 27-save shutout in Game 2 for the Flyers to give them a 2-0 series lead. Then, he stopped 28 out of 30 Penguins shots he faced in Game 3, so he is only continuing to step up for the Flyers in a major way.
Vladar is also one of the main reasons why the Flyers got back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020 this year. He has given them a much-needed answer for their starting goalie position, and his stats from this regular season show that. In 52 games during the 2025-26 regular season, he had a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.
Taking A Look At Vladar's Brief Tenure With The Bruins
Vladar was selected by the Bruins with the 75th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played in his first five career NHL games with the Bruins during the 2020-21 season, where he had a 2-2-1 record, an .886 save percentage, and a 3.40 goals-against average. He also made one playoff appearance for the Bruins during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Vladar's time with the Bruins ended during the 2021 NHL offseason when he was traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick. The Bruins trading Vladar was understandable at the time, as he was blocked from the NHL roster due to Boston's strong goalie depth.
Now, after a few seasons as the Flames' backup goalie, Vladar has found his perfect fit in Philly and has broken out because of it.