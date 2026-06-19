How Rod Brind'Amour Secretly Prepared The Carolina Hurricanes For Their Championship Moment

"We didn't tell the guys," Brind'Amour said. "For five years, we had this thing sitting there and we finished every day by lifting it. They thought, and it is, representing the blue collar worker, hard work and remembering someone in your life that has put you here. That was who you were lifting for and I was kind of holding this back about how it's also preparing you for the day that you raise the Stanley Cup. So five years we've had this thing sitting there and [during this run] Billy comes to me and says, 'You've gotta tell them the real reason.' I was gonna wait till after we won, because we hadn't yet, but then I'm like, we've gotta throw all the chips on the table here. So I told the boys the real reason why we have this is because we prepare for everything. So you're lifting it because when your day comes, you'll know exactly what you're doing with it."