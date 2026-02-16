Hurricanes, Bussi Agree To Three-Year Extension

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a three-year, $5.7 million contract extension the team announced on Monday.
Bussi, 27, was claimed off of waivers by the team before the start of the season and has quickly evolved into one of the best stories in the entire league.
The New York native has had a tremendous start to his NHL career, with a 23-3-1 record, 0.908 save percentage, two shutouts and has shattered multiple records along the way.
“Before we brought him to Raleigh, Brandon had been successful at every level from the USHL to college to the AHL," said Carolina GM Eric Tulsky in a press release. “Given the opportunity at the NHL level this season, he’s proven to be a winner here too. We are thrilled that he will continue to provide a steady presence in the crease for this team into the future.”
The team also announced that in celebration of Bussi’s extension, the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation will make a $10,000 donation to the Autism Society of North Carolina.
Autism awareness is something that's close to Bussi’s heart as his younger brother, Dylan, has autism.
