Hurricanes Release Championship Parade Plan

Paint downtown Raleigh red this Saturday as the Canes celebrate their 2026 Stanley Cup victory downtown.
The Carolina Hurricanes will be holding a championship parade on Saturday, June 20 to celebrate the team's capturing of the 2026 Stanley Cup.
The event will start at 11 a.m. going through downtown Raleigh and will conclude with a rally at City Plaza.
The parade route is as follows:
- Starts: Hillsborough St. and St. Mary's St.
- Travels east on Hillsborough St. towards the State Capitol
- Turns right on Salisbury St.
- Turns left on Morgan St.
- Turns right on Fayetteville St.
- Ends at Davie St.
Street closures along the parade route will begin early Saturday morning between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. and continue through Saturday afternoon and likely early evening for Fayetteville St. and the adjacent streets within the typical event footprint such as Hargett, Martin, and Davie.
Five public parking decks will offer free parking for the celebration. Those include:
- Cabarrus St. | 436 S. Salisbury St.
- Moore Square Deck | 233 S. Wilmington St.
- City Center Deck | 429 S. Wilmington St.
- City Hall Parking Deck | 201 W. Morgan St.
- Wilmington St. Station Deck | 117 S. Wilmington St.
Additionally, the Performing Arts Center and Convention Center Decks will cost $10 to park for the day.
In addition, the City of Raleigh is encouraging fans to utilize GoRaleigh for transit, which will cost riders $2.50 for a Day Pass.
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