Three Carolina Hurricanes Will Play For Medals At 2026 Winter Olympics

Three of the Carolina Hurricanes' five Olympians remain in contention at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics with the semifinals set to be played Friday.
Canada and Finland will kick off the semifinals at 10:40 a.m. EST, which will then be followed by the United States and Slovakia at 3:10 p.m. EST.
The Hurricanes have representatives on three of those four teams (Seth Jarvis on Team Canada, Sebastian Aho on Team Finland and Jaccob Slavin on Team USA), meaning that at least two players are guaranteed to medal.
All three could come home with a medal, but we'll have to wait and see how the games play out.
The Bronze Medal Match will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21, with the puck drop slated for 2:40 p.m. EST.
The Gold Medal Match will take place on Sunday, Feb. 22, with the puck drop slated for 8:10 a.m. EST.
Jarvis hasn't gotten too much playing time, mostly taking shifts on the fourth line, but a few bump up shifts in Canada's quarterfinal match against Czechia has seemingly earned him a bit more trust.
He'll now play alongside Nathan MacKinnon on the second line, which is a big opportunity for Jarvis but one he could thrive in with his speed and skill.
Canada will need another scoring line against the tight checking Finns and this could be a good chance for him to prove his Olympic mettle.
Aho leads Finland in scoring, with three goals and four points, while also logging the most minutes among the forward group, playing north of 20 minutes in all four games he's played in.
Without Aleksander Barkov, the Hurricanes' franchise centerman has moved up to be the Finn's top center and so far, he's been delivering in the big moments.
He plays not only on the top power play unit, but on the penalty kill too, so it can't be overstated how important he is to his team.
Now he'll have the ultimate test against a stacked Canadian roster.
This will also be the first time Jarvis and Aho have ever gone toe-to-toe in a real game, as Jarivs was a scratch when these two teams faced off at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Slavin has seen his minutes steadily ramp up now that the games have gotten real.
He was playing a limited role during the round robin, but was a big part of the USA's win over Sweden, logging 18+ minutes in the win.
With the offensive fire power that a lot of these remaining teams have, Slavin will be an indispensable asset for the Americans as they aim for gold.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.