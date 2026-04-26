The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
Coyle proved to be a fantastic addition to the Blue Jackets' roster this season, and the truth is made abundantly clear with his stats. In 82 games this campaign with Columbus, the East Weymouth, Massachusetts native had 20 goals, 38 assists, 58 points, 111 hits, and a plus-3 rating. With numbers like these, Coyle gave the Blue Jackets a nice mix of secondary scoring and grit.
The duo of Greaves and Merzlikins were the only two goaltenders who suited up and played games for the CBJ this season. I know what you're thinking. What's the big deal, right?
Well, here's how rare it is.
The 25-26 season was the first time only two goalies have played in games since the 2018-19 season, when Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo manned the net. That tandem actually did it in back-to-back seasons.
Adam Fantilli solidified himself as the #1 center for this franchise in his third year. Many will say that he had a down year, which isn't the case in my opinion. His development has been slowed a little due to factors beyond his control. The main reason being going into his fourth season, he'll be on his 4th head coach. Entering camp with a coach he’s familiar with and a full understanding of what to expect will be a major advantage for the youngster.
Kirill Marchenko didn't have a bad season, but he did have a "let-down" season. Marchenko is going into the final year of a three-year deal he signed in July of 2024, and if he wants a significant raise, he's going to need to crank it up a notch next season.
Zach Werenski didn't have the luxury of playing with Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon, but he carried this team all year and should probably win the Norris Trophy in my opinion.
Evan Bouchard led all defensemen with 95 points, but again, he had the pleasure of playing with arguably two of the top 3 players in the world night in and night out. Bouchard had a great season, yes. But there wasn't a player in the league more important to his team than Zach Werenski.
One player who the Blue Jackets are hoping can turn things around next season is forward Kent Johnson. The 23-year-old forward had a tough campaign for the Blue Jackets, as he recorded just seven goals and 22 points in 76 games. While the 2021 fifth-overall pick did not have the kind of season he had hoped for, he is a prime bounce-back candidate to watch for next season.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are entering the offseason with multiple pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs). Captain Boone Jenner is among them, and the Blue Jackets have a big decision to make when it comes to the veteran forward.
Mason Marchment played really well for the Blue Jackets in 39 games this season. The soon-to-be 31-year-old forward is at the end of a four year deal he signed with Dallas in 2022. His cap hit was $4.5 million per season and will most likely ask for a bit of a raise.
There isn't a single person affiliated with the NHL, or a fan anywhere in the league, who doesn't want Sean Monahan to be successful. After everything he has been through personally with losing his best friend after signing in Columbus, Sean Monahan just wants to win.
Duchene's goal was a very important one, as he tied the game up at 3-3 at the 10:18 mark of the third period. This is what helped the Stars force overtime. Wyatt Johnston would end up scoring the game-winner in double overtime for Dallas.
Damon Severson clearly had a positive influence on the team this season. Once Rick Bowness came in, Severson took off after getting a new partner in Zach Werenski. Yes, Werenski tends to have that effect on players, but Severson has generally been known as a decent defenseman.
TSN's Darren Dreger has reported that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves will represent Team Canada in the upcoming IIHF World Championships in Switzerland.
The tournament will be held from May 15 to May 31. The games will take place in Zurich, at the Swiss Life Arena, and in Fribourg at the BCF Arena.
The Blue Jackets have announced that assistant coaches Mike Haviland and Scott Ford will not be back next season. In addition, the Blue Jackets shared that video coach Aron Augustitus is also no longer with the team.
GM Don Waddell told the media during exit interviews that they were not giving up on a 23-year-old forward with so much potential. It'll now be up to Kent Johnson to turn his career around.
With a full training camp with Bowness, is it possible Kent Johnson can turn this thing around?
Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft Lottery on May 5, 2025, where the CBJ will most likely pick 14 or 15.
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