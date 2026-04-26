The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli solidified himself as the #1 center for this franchise in his third year. Many will say that he had a down year, which isn't the case in my opinion. His development has been slowed a little due to factors beyond his control. The main reason being going into his fourth season, he'll be on his 4th head coach. Entering camp with a coach he’s familiar with and a full understanding of what to expect will be a major advantage for the youngster.