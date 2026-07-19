The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
The 2019, 212th overall pick has signed with Leksands IF of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. HockeyAllsvenskan is Sweden's second-highest hockey league. His contract will be through the '27 season.
After spending the first four years of his career in the Columbus organization, he left for Germany in 24-25, before returning to play for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season.
On this day four years ago, the CBJ made what could be the biggest free-agent signing in NHL history by signing Johnny Gaudreau. No player of his caliber had ever reached free agency. Players like this are usually locked up long before hitting the open market.
Former Columbus Blue Jackets president John Davidson has landed a new gig.
The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have hired Davidson as a senior advisor.
Brian Boucher - Yes! THAT Brian Boucher. He played in 3 games for the Jackets in March of 2007. He went 1-1, allowed 9 goals, posted a GAA of 3.79, and a save % of .866. He went on to play another 6 seasons in the NHL.
Smith was given the No. 40 spot on Wheeler's rankings. Seeing the 2025 first-round pick make the cut is not too surprising, as he had a strong freshman season with Penn State. In 35 games with the school, the 6-foot-4 defenseman recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points.
Set your alarms for October 1st, 2026. The CBJ will take on their heated rivals, the Buffalo Sabres, at Nationwide Arena. If you've never attended a CBJ home opener, I highly suggest you show up.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they've signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract.
Tuch was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on June 25.
Severson had a much better season in 2025-26 than he did the previous year, but unfortunately, his season was ended early due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. There is no official timetable given by the team, but he should be ready to go at the start of camp or very close to it.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Wheeler ranked Andreyanov as the fifth-best NHL goalie prospect.
Anson Carter - Carter played 54 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2006-07 season after signing a one-year deal with Columbus on September 13, 2006. He scored 10 goals and totaled 27 points during his short tenure in Columbus. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on February 23, 2007, in exchange for a 5th-round pick in 2008(Tomas Kubalik). He would play the next season in Switzerland before retiring.
Important Dates for the CBJ
- October 1, 2026 - Home Opener/Season Opener against the Buffalo Sabres
- CBJ play 7 of first 9 games at home.
- 12 Saturday home games.
- 2 Sunday Home Games.
- 13 back-to-backs. 5-game homestand in February and March, which is a season high.
- Multiple 4 game road trips will be the longest road trips.
2. Jody Shelley – 380 GP | 1025 PIMS | 119 Fights With CBJ
Jody Shelley is the Original Columbus Blue Jackets enforcer. On February 17th, 2001, he was called up for his NHL debut. In that game, he fought two Pittsburgh Penguins, Steve McKenna and Krzysztof Oliwa, and would instantly become a Blue Jacket legend. It would be the only game he played that season. He would go on to fight 119 times in his CBJ career. He had seasons where he fought 28 times, 27, and 30. In seven years with Columbus, he had 29 total points; in one season, he had 30 fights alone. During those seasons of 28, 27, and 30 fights, he had over 206 PIMS in all three seasons. He was even given the honor of fighting legendary enforcer Bob Probert on four occasions. Off the ice, Shelley is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.
Kirill Marchenko has a chance to catch Cam Atkinson this upcoming season if he can put together a fifth straight season of excellent play, specifically goal scoring. In his first four years, he's scored 102 goals and totaled 208 points.
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