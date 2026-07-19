The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Who Are The Top 5 Most Obscure Goalies To Ever Play A Game For The Columbus Blue Jackets?

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had many goalies play for them since 2000, but only 13 have played in over 20 games. From Ron Tugnutt to Jet Greaves, and everyone in between, a wide variety of goaltenders have worn the Union Blue.