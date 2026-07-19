Logo
Columbus Blue JacketsColumbus Blue Jackets

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

JasonNewland@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Jason Newland
featured
10h

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

moreVideos
Former Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Tyler Angle has found a new home.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets/Monsters Prospect Signs in SwedenFormer Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Tyler Angle has found a new home.

The 2019, 212th overall pick has signed with Leksands IF of HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden. HockeyAllsvenskan is Sweden's second-highest hockey league. His contract will be through the '27 season. 

After spending the first four years of his career in the Columbus organization, he left for Germany in 24-25, before returning to play for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season. 

On this day four years ago, the CBJ made what could be the biggest free-agent signing in NHL history by signing Johnny Gaudreau. No player of his caliber had ever reached free agency. Players like this are usually locked up long before hitting the open market.
thehockeynews.comOn This Date In Columbus Blue Jackets History: The CBJ Sign Johnny GaudreauOn this day four years ago, the CBJ made what could be the biggest free-agent signing in NHL history by signing Johnny Gaudreau. No player of his caliber had ever reached free agency. Players like this are usually locked up long before hitting the open market.

On this day four years ago, the CBJ made what could be the biggest free-agent signing in NHL history by signing Johnny Gaudreau. No player of his caliber had ever reached free agency. Players like this are usually locked up long before hitting the open market.

John Davidson is joining the Sabres' staff.
thehockeynews.comEx-Blue Jackets President John Davidson Lands New Gig With SabresJohn Davidson is joining the Sabres' staff.

Former Columbus Blue Jackets president John Davidson has landed a new gig.

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have hired Davidson as a senior advisor. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had many goalies play for them since 2000, but only 13 have played in over 20 games. From Ron Tugnutt to Jet Greaves, and everyone in between, a wide variety of goaltenders have worn the Union Blue.
thehockeynews.comWho Are The Top 5 Most Obscure Goalies To Ever Play A Game For The Columbus Blue Jackets?The Columbus Blue Jackets have had many goalies play for them since 2000, but only 13 have played in over 20 games. From Ron Tugnutt to Jet Greaves, and everyone in between, a wide variety of goaltenders have worn the Union Blue.

Brian Boucher - Yes! THAT Brian Boucher. He played in 3 games for the Jackets in March of 2007. He went 1-1, allowed 9 goals, posted a GAA of 3.79, and a save % of .866. He went on to play another 6 seasons in the NHL. 

These two Blue Jackets prospects are being viewed as among the best prospects in the NHL.
thehockeynews.com2 Blue Jackets First-Rounders Make New NHL Top Prospects ListThese two Blue Jackets prospects are being viewed as among the best prospects in the NHL.

Smith was given the No. 40 spot on Wheeler's rankings. Seeing the 2025 first-round pick make the cut is not too surprising, as he had a strong freshman season with Penn State. In 35 games with the school, the 6-foot-4 defenseman recorded 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points. 

The NHL today announced the 2026-27 home opener for the Columbus Blue Jackets today.&nbsp;&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comNHL Announces Home Opener For Columbus Blue JacketsThe NHL today announced the 2026-27 home opener for the Columbus Blue Jackets today.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Set your alarms for October 1st, 2026. The CBJ will take on their heated rivals, the Buffalo Sabres, at Nationwide Arena. If you've never attended a CBJ home opener, I highly suggest you show up. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp; have announced that they've signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Luke TuchThe Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp; have announced that they've signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract.&nbsp;

The Columbus Blue Jackets  have announced that they've signed forward Luke Tuch to a two-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract. 

Tuch was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on June 25.  

With 78 days to go until opening night at Nationwide Arena, there's only one person to talk about - Damon Severson.
thehockeynews.com78 Days Until Opening Night: Damon SeversonWith 78 days to go until opening night at Nationwide Arena, there's only one person to talk about - Damon Severson.

Severson had a much better season in 2025-26 than he did the previous year, but unfortunately, his season was ended early due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. There is no official timetable given by the team, but he should be ready to go at the start of camp or very close to it. 

Blue Jackets fans should be excited about this goalie prospect.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Netminder Named Among NHL's Best Goalie ProspectsBlue Jackets fans should be excited about this goalie prospect.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Scott Wheeler ranked Andreyanov as the fifth-best NHL goalie prospect.   

The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;have had many players don the Union Blue in their history. The number 77 has only been worn a handful of times, however.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com77 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #77The&nbsp;Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;have had many players don the Union Blue in their history. The number 77 has only been worn a handful of times, however.&nbsp;

Anson Carter - Carter played 54 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2006-07 season after signing a one-year deal with Columbus on September 13, 2006. He scored 10 goals and totaled 27 points during his short tenure in Columbus. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on February 23, 2007, in exchange for a 5th-round pick in 2008(Tomas Kubalik). He would play the next season in Switzerland before retiring.

The 2026-27 Columbus Blue Jackets schedule has been released. What to look for.
thehockeynews.com2026-27 Columbus Blue Jackets Schedule ReleasedThe 2026-27 Columbus Blue Jackets schedule has been released. What to look for.

Important Dates for the CBJ

  • October 1, 2026 - Home Opener/Season Opener against the Buffalo Sabres
  • CBJ play 7 of first 9 games at home.
  • 12 Saturday home games.
  • 2 Sunday Home Games.
  • 13 back-to-backs.&nbsp;5-game homestand in February and March, which is a season high.
  • Multiple 4 game road trips will be the longest road trips.&nbsp;
The Blue Jackets are a young franchise, but have had their fair share of tough guys.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Tough Guys: Top-5 Fighters In Team HistoryThe Blue Jackets are a young franchise, but have had their fair share of tough guys.

2. Jody Shelley – 380 GP | 1025 PIMS | 119 Fights With CBJ

Jody Shelley is the Original Columbus Blue Jackets enforcer. On February 17th, 2001, he was called up for his NHL debut. In that game, he fought two Pittsburgh Penguins, Steve McKenna and Krzysztof Oliwa, and would instantly become a Blue Jacket legend. It would be the only game he played that season. He would go on to fight 119 times in his CBJ career. He had seasons where he fought 28 times, 27, and 30. In seven years with Columbus, he had 29 total points; in one season, he had 30 fights alone. During those seasons of 28, 27, and 30 fights, he had over 206 PIMS in all three seasons. He was even given the honor of fighting legendary enforcer Bob Probert on four occasions. Off the ice, Shelley is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.

Former CBJ legend Cam Atkinson is at the top of many stat categories for the Jackets. After all, he did play 627 games before the trade to Philadelphia.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comShould Kirill Marchenko Remain In Columbus, One Of Cam Atkinson's Team Records Could Fall Next SeasonFormer CBJ legend Cam Atkinson is at the top of many stat categories for the Jackets. After all, he did play 627 games before the trade to Philadelphia.&nbsp;

Kirill Marchenko has a chance to catch Cam Atkinson this upcoming season if he can put together a fifth straight season of excellent play, specifically goal scoring. In his first four years, he's scored 102 goals and totaled 208 points. 

Stay updated with the most interesting Blue Jackets stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!

Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News and never miss a story.

Let us know what you think below.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Columbus Blue JacketsDamon SeversonKirill MarchenkoJet GreavesCole Sillinger
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy