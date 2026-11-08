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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Nov 8, 2026 4:50 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES 

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit by preseason injuries but have remained healthy through the first month of the season.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: November 2, 2026The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit by preseason injuries but have remained healthy through the first month of the season.

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 12 Games Missed
Whenever NHL teams get a new jersey, fans are usually split 50/50. Some traditionalists hate the idea of jersey colors that differ from the norm, while others love that the NHL, jersey makers, and teams come up with all kinds of styles. 
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets And Fanatics Announce New Controversial Alternate JerseysWhenever NHL teams get a new jersey, fans are usually split 50/50. Some traditionalists hate the idea of jersey colors that differ from the norm, while others love that the NHL, jersey makers, and teams come up with all kinds of styles. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Fanatics have announced the 2026-27 "Hometown Remix" jerseys for this season, and this one is sure to be controversial. A lot of people think the gray contradicts the entire meaning of the Blue Jackets.   

Related stories

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski continues to work his way up in just about every stat category the franchise has. This time it's shots. 
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Pushing His Way Up To The Top Of Another Blue Jackets Stat CategoryColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski continues to work his way up in just about every stat category the franchise has. This time it's shots. 

Werenski has 36 shots so far through 13 games this season. At this pace, he'd hit 233 shots at the end of the season. Many people think he's not shooting because he's not scoring, but that's simply not true. He currently sits second in shots behind Adam Fantilli, who has 40. 

Two Blue Jackets have been placed on waivers.
thehockeynews.com2 Blue Jackets Placed On Waivers After Big Win Over AvalancheTwo Blue Jackets have been placed on waivers.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Emil Andrae and forward Danton Heinen on waivers.   

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled a pair of Cleveland Monsters after tonight's game against the Dallas Stars.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Recall Two Forwards After Win Against Dallas Stars The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled a pair of Cleveland Monsters after tonight's game against the Dallas Stars.

Steven Lorentz, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Kirill Marchenko deal, will be joining the Blue Jackets. In 9 games this season for Cleveland, he has 7 goals and 9 total points. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 218 lbs, he adds more size to an already heavy forward group. Lorentz has played 381 NHL games and has 80 total points. 

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson is having a bounce-back year, and it was desperately needed. He's on pace for 42 goals and 84 points. Will he finish with those numbers? It's possible. 
thehockeynews.comIs Kent Johnson One Of The Best Ever At The Shootout? He's Getting There!Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson is having a bounce-back year, and it was desperately needed. He's on pace for 42 goals and 84 points. Will he finish with those numbers? It's possible. 

With last night's shootout winner against the Stars, Kent Johnson is now third all time in shootout %. He now sits at 63.2%, which is 1.1% behind Blues forward Mason McTavish. Another former CBJ, Petteri Nummelin, sits #1 all time, scoring on 8 of 10 tries.   

On November 5th, Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau was posthumously inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.
thehockeynews.comJohnny Gaudreau's Mother Jane Discloses What Team He Wanted To End His Career WithOn November 5th, Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau was posthumously inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

"His goal was always to end his career, somehow, playing for the Philadelphia Flyers. He would say to Guy, Kristen, Katie, and I, that even if he had to go and sign one day, he was going to end his career as a Philadelphia Flyer. Because he thought that every young person growing up should be able to play for his home team."

This former Blue Jackets goalie is playing some strong hockey with the Red Wings.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Goalie Is Impressing With New TeamThis former Blue Jackets goalie is playing some strong hockey with the Red Wings.

While Tarasov has a 2-2-2 record, his stats show that he is playing very well for the Red Wings right now. His .929 save percentage is currently the second-best in the NHL for goalies who have played at least five games. He also has an impressive 1.79 goals-against average, which is the third-best in the NHL.

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

The Blue Jackets are 24-41-1-5 overall, and 12-19-1-3 at home vs. Colorado.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (10pts) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 24-41-1-5 overall, and 12-19-1-3 at home vs. Colorado.

Series History vs. Avalanche           

  • The Blue Jackets are 24-41-1-5 overall, and 12-19-1-3 at home vs. Colorado.  
  • Columbus went 0-2-0 in 2025-26. 
  • Columbus has earned points in 11 of the last 20 games of the series overall (10-9-1).
The Jackets are now 6-7-0 on the season
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Blast Avalanche Led by Charlie Coyle's Four PointsThe Jackets are now 6-7-0 on the season

Mathieu Olivier(3), Ivan Provorov(1-PPG), Jake Christiansen(2-GWG), Cole Sillinger(4), Charlie Coyle(2-PPG, 3), and Val Nichushkin(2) powered the Blue Jackets past the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.   

The Blue Jackets are 35-36-7 overall, and 19-16-5 at home vs. Dallas.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (12 pts) vs. Dallas Stars (19 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 35-36-7 overall, and 19-16-5 at home vs. Dallas.

Series History vs. Stars           

  • The Blue Jackets are 35-36-7 overall, and 19-16-5 at home vs. Dallas. 
  • Columbus lost to Dallas on 10-31.
  • Columbus has won three of the last four games in the series, outscoring Dallas 13-8 since Feb. 25, 2025.
The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 7-7.
thehockeynews.comWerenski Scores First Goal, Cam Talbot Is Spectacular In Shootout Win Against DallasThe Blue Jackets' record now sits at 7-7.

Zach Werenski(1) scored the only goal in regulation to help the Blue Jackets upset the visiting Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Val Nichushkin and Kent Johnson scored on Casey DeSmith in the shootout to give the Jackets a 2-1.   

The Blue Jackets are 15-9-0-3 at Buffalo and 30-17-1-3 overall vs. Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets (14 pts) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17 pts) Game PreviewThe Blue Jackets are 15-9-0-3 at Buffalo and 30-17-1-3 overall vs. Buffalo.

Series History vs. Sabres            

  • The Blue Jackets are 15-9-0-3 in Buffalo and 30-17-1-3 overall vs. Buffalo.
  • Columbus beat Buffalo 6-3 on 10-1. 
  • The Blue Jackets have won 5 of their 7 meetings with the Sabres over the past two seasons (5-2-0).
The Blue Jackets are now 7-8-0 this season.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Beat By Buffalo, Lose Monahan, Voronkov To InjuryThe Blue Jackets are now 7-8-0 this season.

Kent Johnson(8) and Zach Werenski(2-PPG) scored the goals for the Blue Jackets, and Jet Greaves gave up 5 goals in what seemed like a scheduled loss for Columbus.   

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back at home on Tuesday to face the Florida Panthers.

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Zach WerenskiAdam FantilliJohnny GaudreauJet GreavesMatthew KniesIvan Provorov
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