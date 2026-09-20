The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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NEWS & NOTES
Per a CBJ PR release, Don Waddell says of Soucy, “Carson Soucy is a big, physical stay-at-home defenseman who blocks shots, clears the net and plays an overall solid defensive game,” said Waddell. “He is a competitive, experienced player and we look forward to having him in camp.”
"We're a good hockey team with a lot of skill. I like our size. Guddy, Lomberg, Olivier, guys that can really fight and hit, and bring energy that way. We kind of got a mix of everything. So, I just think we're in a good spot for it."
Norris Trophy
Zach Werenski is +600 to win, with only Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes ahead of him.
Rocket Richard Trophy
Kirill Marchenko is +20000 to win.
The Columbus Blue Jackets will be signing veteran goalie Cam Talbot to a one-year, $950K contract.
Talbot has a record of 533-278-204 record with a SV% of .911. Last year for Detroit, he went 12-9-6 with an .883 SV%
To this day, no one knows what is happening because his agent, Dan Milstein, refuses to answer questions from the media and instead chooses to do a bit of trolling. The trolling is fine and expected, but when an entire fanbase is watching it, it's not fun. Montreal fans seem to love it, though.
Talbot will now be looking to earn the Blue Jackets' backup job out of training camp. Fellow Blue Jackets off-season addition Pheonix Copley will be Talbot's biggest competition for the role. Copley has made just two NHL appearances in the last two years, though, so it makes sense that the Blue Jackets have added Talbot as another option.
The rumors are, and if I'm being honest, I'm not sure I believe them, that Fantilli and the CBJ are millions apart. There are also rumors that he doesn't want a 7-year deal. With all of the others around him not taking the max-term deal, it's assumed that Fantilli doesn't want that either. Again, until Don Waddell or Fantilli's camp says it publicly, I'm not sure I'd believe anything you hear.
"This is a very important training camp. So, the kids that are coming in hoping they're going to get a good look, they're not. We just don't have the time to do that, and so that's just the reality of the situation we're faced with: this shortened camp and with the four games."
"As we record this on Thursday night, I'm led to believe that it isn't any closer. Right now it's sensitive, at its most sensitive, because training camp has begun, and he's not there."
Marchenko refused to answer any questions about his future and where he wants to play. He said his future is up to his agent, Dan Milstein, and his family.
OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWN
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