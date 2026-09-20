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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Sep 20, 2026 3:30 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES

The Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;have announced that they signed former New York Islander and New York Ranger defenseman Carson Soucy&nbsp;pro tryout contract.
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Sign Former New York Islanders Defenseman To A PTOThe Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;have announced that they signed former New York Islander and New York Ranger defenseman Carson Soucy&nbsp;pro tryout contract.

Per a CBJ PR release, Don Waddell says of Soucy, “Carson Soucy is a big, physical stay-at-home defenseman who blocks shots, clears the net and plays an overall solid defensive game,” said Waddell. “He is a competitive, experienced player and we look forward to having him in camp.”

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski did an interview with the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas that was released today.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Explains Why The Columbus Blue Jackets Will Make The Playoffs; Does He Want The "C"?Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski did an interview with the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas that was released today.&nbsp;

"We're a good hockey team with a lot of skill. I like our size. Guddy, Lomberg, Olivier, guys that can really fight and hit, and bring energy that way. We kind of got a mix of everything. So, I just think we're in a good spot for it."

With camp opening in a few days across the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are a wild card. Some people think they can finally crack open the door to the playoffs, while others think the team will fail miserably. Which side do you sit on?
thehockeynews.comPut Your Money Where The Cannon Is: Columbus Blue Jackets Betting Odds For 2026-27With camp opening in a few days across the NHL, the Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;are a wild card. Some people think they can finally crack open the door to the playoffs, while others think the team will fail miserably. Which side do you sit on?

Norris Trophy

Zach Werenski is +600 to win, with only Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes ahead of him. 

Rocket Richard Trophy

Kirill Marchenko is +20000 to win.

Per Pierre LeBrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be signing veteran goalie Cam Talbot to a one-year, $950K contract.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Columbus Blue Jackets To Sign Veteran Goalie Cam TalbotPer Pierre LeBrun, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be signing veteran goalie Cam Talbot to a one-year, $950K contract.&nbsp;

The Columbus Blue Jackets will be signing veteran goalie Cam Talbot to a one-year, $950K contract. 

Talbot has a record of 533-278-204 record with a SV% of .911. Last year for Detroit, he went 12-9-6 with an .883 SV%

When Kevin Weekes announced to the world that Kirill Marchenko wouldn't be extending in Columbus, it caught everyone, including GM Don Waddell, off guard. 
thehockeynews.comIs Kirill Marchenko Getting A Free Pass For His Non-Committal? When Kevin Weekes announced to the world that Kirill Marchenko wouldn't be extending in Columbus, it caught everyone, including GM Don Waddell, off guard. 

To this day, no one knows what is happening because his agent, Dan Milstein, refuses to answer questions from the media and instead chooses to do a bit of trolling. The trolling is fine and expected, but when an entire fanbase is watching it, it's not fun. Montreal fans seem to love it, though.

Could Talbot end up being a sneaky good addition for the Blue Jackets?
thehockeynews.comWhy The Blue Jackets Signing Cam Talbot Is A Smart GambleCould Talbot end up being a sneaky good addition for the Blue Jackets?

Talbot will now be looking to earn the Blue Jackets' backup job out of training camp. Fellow Blue Jackets off-season addition Pheonix Copley will be Talbot's biggest competition for the role. Copley has made just two NHL appearances in the last two years, though, so it makes sense that the Blue Jackets have added Talbot as another option.

Late last night, Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier signed a 6-year contract that will pay him an average of $13.5 million per season. In theory, Gauthier should've gotten more if we're being honest. But because the Flyers decided to give Leo Carlsson a massive offer sheet to seemingly mess with the Ducks, we have guys like Gauthier and Adam Fantilli waiting until the last second to sign. 
thehockeynews.comDid The Cutter Gauthier Deal Put Adam Fantilli's Deal On A Tee For The Blue Jackets?Late last night, Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier signed a 6-year contract that will pay him an average of $13.5 million per season. In theory, Gauthier should've gotten more if we're being honest. But because the Flyers decided to give Leo Carlsson a massive offer sheet to seemingly mess with the Ducks, we have guys like Gauthier and Adam Fantilli waiting until the last second to sign. 

The rumors are, and if I'm being honest, I'm not sure I believe them, that Fantilli and the CBJ are millions apart. There are also rumors that he doesn't want a 7-year deal. With all of the others around him not taking the max-term deal, it's assumed that Fantilli doesn't want that either. Again, until Don Waddell or Fantilli's camp says it publicly, I'm not sure I'd believe anything you hear. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets kicked off training camp today in preparation for the 2026-27 season. A total of 55 players were invited to this year's edition, which includes 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, 7 goaltenders.
thehockeynews.comShould We Expect Any Surprises From Blue Jackets Training Camp? Don't Count On It.The Columbus Blue Jackets kicked off training camp today in preparation for the 2026-27 season. A total of 55 players were invited to this year's edition, which includes 31 forwards, 17 defensemen, 7 goaltenders.

"This is a very important training camp. So, the kids that are coming in hoping they're going to get a good look, they're not. We just don't have the time to do that, and so that's just the reality of the situation we're faced with: this shortened camp and with the four games."

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman gave an update on Adam Fantilli on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today. 
thehockeynews.comElliotte Friedman Gives Update On Adam Fantilli Contract NegotiationsSportsnet's Elliotte Friedman gave an update on Adam Fantilli on his 32 Thoughts Podcast today. 

"As we record this on Thursday night, I'm led to believe that it isn't any closer. Right now it's sensitive, at its most sensitive, because training camp has begun, and he's not there."

Kirill Marchenko stood in front of the media for a minute today and attempted to make jokes about the summer drama. Marchenko is a fun-loving, goofy guy, sure, but making jokes in light of what happened this summer is not the way to go, and his agent should be ashamed. 
thehockeynews.comThe Columbus Blue Jackets Need To Get The Best Deal They Can For Kirill Marchenko Sooner Rather Than LaterKirill Marchenko stood in front of the media for a minute today and attempted to make jokes about the summer drama. Marchenko is a fun-loving, goofy guy, sure, but making jokes in light of what happened this summer is not the way to go, and his agent should be ashamed. 

Marchenko refused to answer any questions about his future and where he wants to play. He said his future is up to his agent, Dan Milstein, and his family.

OPENING NIGHT COUNTDOWN

The Columbus Blue Jackets have 17 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #17.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com17 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #17The Columbus Blue Jackets have 17 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #17.&nbsp;
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 16 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #16. 
thehockeynews.com16 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #16The Columbus Blue Jackets have 16 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #16. 
A total of 10 players have worn jersey #15 since the start of the franchise.
thehockeynews.com15 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #15A total of 10 players have worn jersey #15 since the start of the franchise.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 14 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #14. 
thehockeynews.com14 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #14The Columbus Blue Jackets have 14 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #14. 
Normally in this series, we talk about every player who has worn a specific number, what they've done, and where they are. But today, it's only about one man, Johnny Gaudreau.
thehockeynews.com13 Days Until Opening Night: Johnny GaudreauNormally in this series, we talk about every player who has worn a specific number, what they've done, and where they are. But today, it's only about one man, Johnny Gaudreau.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have 12 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #12. 
thehockeynews.com12 Days Until Opening Night: The History Of Jersey #12The Columbus Blue Jackets have 12 days until opening night at Nationwide Arena. Today, we look at the history of jersey #12. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsZach WerenskiKirill MarchenkoAdam FantilliRick BownessDon Waddell
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