(9-21-25) Wild Vs. Jets: Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild (0-0-0) is set to play its first preseason game of the year against the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) on the road today in Winnipeg for a 4:00 start.

Minnesota will start Jesper Wallstedt in net against the Jets today and he will play the whole game. It will be Thomas Milic in net for the Jets.

The Wild will bring PTO players Jack Johnson and Brett Leason to Winnipeg to play. Danila Yurov will also make his Wild preseason debut today. He will center Yakov Trenin and Vinnie Hinostroza.

David Jiricek will also play today. Winnipeg native and prospect who is hungry for an NHL spot out of camp Carson Lambos will also play today. He will play on a pair with Zach Bogosian.

Newly signed players in Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Tyler Pitlick and Matt Kiersted will all play as well.

