(3-10-26) Wild Vs Mammoth: Starting Goaltending Matchup

A titanic clash looms as two elite netminders face off. Who will steal the show between the pipes?
ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (37-16-11) is back in action tonight to kick off a four-game homestand, starting with the Utah Mammoth (34-25-5) on Pride Night.
The Mammoth are coming off a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Here is tonight's starting goaltending matchup.
Filip Gustavsson will be back between the pipes for the Wild. Jesper Wallstedt started the Wild's last game in Colorado. But it will be Gustavsson tonight.
Gustavsson, 27, is 23-10-6 on the season with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 40 games.
He has started one of the two games against Utah this season. In that game, Gustavsson posted a 5.00 goals-against average and a .865 save percentage in a 6-2 loss.
Gustavsson hasn't fared much better in his career against Utah either. He is 1-2-0 with a 4.29 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage in three games. He has allowed 13 goals on 94 shots.
Karel Vejmelka will start for Utah after it was Vitek Vanecek last night.
Vejmelka, 29, has played the most games in the NHL of any goalie and has recorded the most wins. He is 30-16-2 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in 49 starts.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender has started both games this season for Utah against the Wild. He is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.
In his career against the Wild, Vejmelka is 8-3-1 with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in 13 games (12 starts) with one shutout.
