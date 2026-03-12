(3-12-26) Wild Vs Flyers: Starting Goaltending Matchup

Minnesota is 7-2-1 in its last ten games, and the Flyers are 6-3-1 in their last ten. Here is tonight's goaltending matchup.
The rookie goaltender Jesper Wallstedt will defend the net tonight for the Wild. He is 14-6-5 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with four shutouts.
Filip Gustavsson started the Wild's last game and picked up his fourth shutout of the season as well. But it will be Wallstedt's turn tonight.
The Wild have played the Flyers once this season back in October. Wallstedt stopped 19-of-21 in the 2-1 loss in overtime.
Wallstedt, 23, is 7-3-1 against teams currently in a playoff position as of 3/10 and leads the NHL with a .929 save percentage against such teams. The Flyers are seven points behind the Bruins for the second Wild Card spot.
Samuel Ersson played last night for the Flyers in their 4-1 over the Capitals so it is projected that Dan Vladar will start for Philly.
Vladar, 28, is 20-11-6 on the year with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 39 games and 38 starts.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender stopped 15-of-16 shots faced to earn the win for the Flyers in the first meeting between the two teams and is 3-1-1 with a 2.63 goals-against and a .896 save percentage in five starts.
