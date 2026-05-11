Avalanche Make Change In Goal For Game 4 Vs Wild

A change for the Avalanche, though. Scott Wedgewood has started every game for the Avalanche in the playoffs.
They won the first six games in the postseason with Wedgewood in the crease. In their seventh game, and in Game 3 on Saturday, Wedgewood allowed the first three goals of the game and was pulled.
MacKenzie Blackwood replaced Wedgewood and stopped 12-of-13 shots faced in the 5-1 loss.
Wedgewood is 2-1 with a 4.57 goals-against average and a .861 save percentage in starting all three games for the Avalanche.
Blackwood, 29, went 23-10-2 during the regular season with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 39 games and 36 starts.
He went 1-1-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in his two starts against the Wild during the regular season.
In ten career starts vs. Minnesota, Blackwood is 3-5-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
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