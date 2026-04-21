Hynes Confirms Zuccarello's Injury Is From Tyler Myers Elbow To The Head

A dangerous elbow from Tyler Myers sidelines Zuccarello. Hynes confirms the injurious contact, detailing the impact on the star forward.
The Minnesota Wild (1-1) had their push. They had their moments. But in the end, Game 2 slipped away from them. A 4–2 loss to the Dallas Stars (1-1) evened the series and will send it back to Minnesota tied 1–1.
“It sucks. Injuries suck, alright. Hopefully, they’ll be back soon. It is what it is,” Brock Faber said. “They have injuries. We have injuries and you got to play through them.”
Minnesota played Game 2 without Zuccarello. After the game, Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Zuccarello's injury was from the hit he took from Tyler Myers in Game 1.
Zuccarello stayed in that game and recorded three assists in the win.
In Game 2, without him, the Wild had Vladimir Tarasenko on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman.
That experiment lasted yet again just two periods before it was broken up.
So far it is safe to say Myers has had his fingerprints all over this series. The 6-fooot-8 defenseman hurt Zuccarello in Game 1 and in Game 2 he delivered countless crosschecks to the back of Hartman and others.
Every one of them went uncalled.
Minnesota is set to host Dallas on Wednesday. We will find out soon the timeline and availability of both Zuccarello and Trenin.
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