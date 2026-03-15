'It’s On Me': After Calling Out Mindset, Hynes Says Wild Must Change Preparation

"I do like the fact that we had some dig in and we had some pushback, bad we got to the game that we needed to get to, and I think you see the difference in the game," Hynes said. "But now I think the challenge is why is that not happening to start the game? And that’s when I addressed some of the routines or whatever our thing we felt like we had a good thing going, that’s not what it needs to be right now."