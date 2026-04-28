Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Game-Time Decisions For Game 5

Both Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin took the ice on Monday at practice and Tuesday at morning skate.
“I think it’s a good sign," Wild head coach John Hynes said on Monday about Zuccarello practicing. "We’ll see how he felt and what his response is from that. But it is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Hynes said that the two will be questionable to play in Game 5 on Monday and now they are game-time decisions.
He also said they were in Game 3 and both missed. Hynes also said Zuccarello would be a game-time decision in Game 4 and he did not play either.
Zuccarello, 38, had three assists in Game 1 and plays a huge factor on the Wild's top line with Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov.
He has two goals and eight points in seven career playoff games against the Stars. In 103 career playoff games, Zuccarello has 19 goals, 42 assists and 61 points in 103 career playoff games.
Trenin, 29, has 1,359 career hits in 457 NHL games. In 28 career playoff games, Trenin has 115 hits, including 50 hits in eight career playoff games with Minnesota.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.