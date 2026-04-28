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Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Game-Time Decisions For Game 5

Dylan Loucks
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Zuccarello and Trenin's availability for Game 5 is a game-time call. Their potential return ignites lineup questions as the Wild battle the Stars.

The Minnesota Wild (2-2) is back in action tonight for Game 5 against the Dallas Stars (2-2) in Dallas.

Both Mats Zuccarello and Yakov Trenin took the ice on Monday at practice and Tuesday at morning skate.

“I think it’s a good sign," Wild head coach John Hynes said on Monday about Zuccarello practicing. "We’ll see how he felt and what his response is from that. But it is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Hynes said that the two will be questionable to play in Game 5 on Monday and now they are game-time decisions.

He also said they were in Game 3 and both missed. Hynes also said Zuccarello would be a game-time decision in Game 4 and he did not play either.

If both play, the question is who comes out? Lucky for you, we wrote about that.

Zuccarello, 38, had three assists in Game 1 and plays a huge factor on the Wild's top line with Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov.

He has two goals and eight points in seven career playoff games against the Stars. In 103 career playoff games, Zuccarello has 19 goals, 42 assists and 61 points in 103 career playoff games.

Trenin, 29, has 1,359 career hits in 457 NHL games. In 28 career playoff games, Trenin has 115 hits, including 50 hits in eight career playoff games with Minnesota. 

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