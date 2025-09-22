Minnesota Wild Sign Goaltending Prospect Chase Wutzke To Entry-Level Contract

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday the signing of goaltender Chase Wutzke to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2025-26 season.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Wutzke, 19, went 17-25-5 with a 3.38 goals-against average (GAA), a .895 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 50 games for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2024-25 season.

He was drafted with the fifth-round of the 2024 NHL Draft with the 142nd pick. He is 40-35-10 with a 3.21 GAA, a .896 SV%, and two shutouts in 93 career games across parts of four seasons with Red Deer.

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Chase Wutzke to a three-year, entry-level contract. Wutzke, who plays for the Red Deer Rebels was drafted in 2024, going 142nd overall to Minnesota. Wutzke has played 93 games during his WHL career, putting together a record of 40-35-8.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender played in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at The TRIA Rink and played well. He has been at training camp and has just been returned to Red Deer for the upcoming season.

