Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
New Jersey Devils Star Jack Hughes Takes In Game 4 In Minnesota cover image

New Jersey Devils Star Jack Hughes Takes In Game 4 In Minnesota

Dylan Loucks
7h
featured
191Members·2,526Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

A familiar face watches from the suite as his brother competes. The hockey world shrinks during playoff intensity, even from luxury seats.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — While Quinn Hughes was helping the Minnesota Wild (2-2) even the series in a Game 4 thriller against the Dallas Stars (2-2), another Hughes was watching it all unfold from above.

And he wasn’t alone.

It made for a curious scene. Jack Hughes sat alongside player development coach and advisor Derek Stepan during a playoff game involving his brother.

Tampering? No.

But in a league where relationships matter, it’s the kind of visual that doesn’t go unnoticed.

On the left is Stepan and on the right is former Wild forward Jordan Schroeder.

If nothing else, it was a reminder of how small the hockey world really is, especially this time of year.

But in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, even a suite can become part of the storyline.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Jamie Benn's dangerous, uncalled playoff antics continue. The NHL faces pressure to address a pattern of reckless plays impacting star players.
thehockeynews.comNHL Must Address Jamie Benn After String of Dangerous, Uncalled PlaysJamie Benn's dangerous, uncalled playoff antics continue. The NHL faces pressure to address a pattern of reckless plays impacting star players.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin Out With Upper-Body Injuries.

- Stars' Top Center Remains Out Vs Wild For Next Two Games.

- Jesper Wallstedt Rewards Wild's Confidence In Game 1 Win.

- Wild's Vladimir Tarasenko Has Rediscovered His Scoring Prowess.

- Yakov Trenin Breaks Minnesota Wild Single-Season Hits Record.

Minnesota WildDallas StarsNew Jersey DevilsQuinn HughesNHL Playoffs
Latest News
2