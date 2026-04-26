New Jersey Devils Star Jack Hughes Takes In Game 4 In Minnesota

A familiar face watches from the suite as his brother competes. The hockey world shrinks during playoff intensity, even from luxury seats.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — While Quinn Hughes was helping the Minnesota Wild (2-2) even the series in a Game 4 thriller against the Dallas Stars (2-2), another Hughes was watching it all unfold from above.
And he wasn’t alone.
It made for a curious scene. Jack Hughes sat alongside player development coach and advisor Derek Stepan during a playoff game involving his brother.
Tampering? No.
But in a league where relationships matter, it’s the kind of visual that doesn’t go unnoticed.
On the left is Stepan and on the right is former Wild forward Jordan Schroeder.
If nothing else, it was a reminder of how small the hockey world really is, especially this time of year.
But in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, even a suite can become part of the storyline.
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