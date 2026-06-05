Dylan Larkin Wants Out Of Detroit And The Wild Should Be At The Front Of The Line
As Detroit’s captain seeks a fresh start, Minnesota finally possesses the salary cap flexibility and desperate need for an elite center to spark a Stanley Cup run.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The biggest storyline of the NHL offseason may have just landed squarely on the Minnesota Wild's doorstep.
According to multiple reports, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade after Detroit missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
The relationship between Larkin and the organization reportedly deteriorated following years of frustration and disagreements about the team's direction.
Minnesota should immediately emerge as one of the most aggressive suitors. In fact, there may not be a better fit anywhere in the NHL.
At Minnesota's end-of-season media availability, general manager Bill Guerin made it clear what the organization is searching for.
A true No. 1 center.
The Wild have elite pieces throughout the lineup. Kirill Kaprizov is one of hockey's most dangerous offensive players. Matt Boldy continues to develop into a star. The defense is anchored by Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber.
But the Wild still lack the one thing nearly every legitimate Stanley Cup contender possesses:
An elite center capable of driving a line every night.
Larkin checks that box.
For years, Larkin has quietly been one of the NHL's most complete centers.
The 29-year-old has scored at least 30 goals in five consecutive seasons and produced 643 points in 808 career games despite spending most of his career on Detroit teams that struggled to contend.
More importantly, his game fits exactly what Minnesota lacks.
Larkin brings elite speed through the neutral zone, top-line offensive production, strong defensive play, leadership experience as an NHL captain, faceoff ability and special teams versatility.
Imagine a top line featuring Kaprizov and Larkin.
Suddenly, opponents would have to defend one of the fastest and most dangerous transition attacks in hockey.
Larkin's ability to push defenders back would create even more space for Kaprizov, while Kaprizov's creativity would likely elevate Larkin's offensive production to another level.
That's a terrifying combination.
A year ago, a move like this would've been nearly impossible. But now Minnesota finally has flexibility.
The buyout penalties that restricted the organization for years have largely disappeared. Guerin openly stated the Wild believe their Stanley Cup window is open right now.
When a team believes its window is open, prospects and draft picks become far more expendable and Minnesota has the assets.
Detroit would undoubtedly ask for a significant package, potentially centered around a young roster player, a top prospect, and high draft picks.
That price would hurt. But that's what elite centers cost.
And unlike many players who become available, Larkin is not a rental. He's signed through the 2030-31 season with an $8.7 million cap hit.
For a player entering his prime years, that's a contract many contenders would gladly take on.
Why Minnesota Could Appeal To Larkin
This isn't just about the Wild wanting Larkin. Would Larkin want Minnesota?
There are several reasons to believe the answer could be yes. The Wild are positioned to win immediately.
Kaprizov is in his prime. Hughes and Faber give Minnesota one of the NHL's best defensive foundations.
The organization just won its first playoff series in over a decade and publicly acknowledged that its championship window is open.
Compare that to Detroit, where Larkin has spent 11 seasons watching rebuild after rebuild fail to produce meaningful postseason success.
If his goal is finally competing for a Stanley Cup, Minnesota offers a far more attractive path.
But of course, there's one major problem. Every contender in hockey would want Larkin. Teams spend years searching for centers like this.
The reported trade request instantly makes him one of the most valuable players potentially available this summer. So, Minnesota would face competition from throughout the league.
The bottom line is this: Guerin recently said Minnesota's championship window is officially open. If that's true, this is exactly the type of move contenders explore.
Larkin isn't a stopgap solution. He isn't a middle-six addition. He's the legitimate top-line center Minnesota has spent years trying to find.
And now, for the first time, he might actually be available.
If the Wild are serious about winning the Stanley Cup, there may not be a bigger swing available this summer than acquiring Larkin.
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