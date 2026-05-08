The Wild's Special Teams Are Sinking Their Season

Abysmal penalty killing and a frozen power play are sabotaging Minnesota’s postseason. Facing Colorado’s firepower, the Wild’s special teams collapse threatens to derail their Stanley Cup ambitions.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (4-4) has talked all postseason about details, structure, and winning the little areas of the game.
Right now, none of it matters if the special teams continue to look like this.
Through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Wild own the second-worst penalty kill among the 16 playoff teams at just 59.4%. Their power play hasn’t been much better either, operating at 13.3%, which ranks 11th.
And lately?
It has somehow gotten worse.
Over the last seven playoff games, Minnesota’s power play is just 2-for-26. That’s a 7.7% success rate. The penalty kill has gone 16-for-28 over that same stretch, killing off just 57.1% of opposing opportunities.
That is not sustainable hockey in May. Especially against the Colorado Avalanche (6-0), who are outscoring the Wild 9-7 at even strength.
The Wild spent the first round surviving and advancing because they controlled five-on-five play, got elite goaltending from Jesper Wallstedt, and defended hard.
But against Colorado, the margins have disappeared quickly. The Avalanche have too much speed, too much talent, and too much firepower to constantly hand momentum away on special teams.
It is putting enormous pressure on every other area of Minnesota’s game.
The power play has looked disconnected. Entries have been inconsistent. Too many perimeter touches. Not enough traffic around the net. Not enough quick puck movement forcing Colorado out of structure.
Then there’s the penalty kill.
Colorado is exposing seams, forcing rotations, and making the Wild chase. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are creating movement that Minnesota simply has not handled well enough. When the Wild do get chances to clear, they have not consistently executed.
The scary part for Minnesota?
This isn’t just a small slump anymore.
The Wild penalty kill now ranks ahead of just one playoff team remaining. Their power play sits near the bottom despite featuring players like Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, and Mats Zuccarello.
For a team already facing razor-thin margins against Colorado, special teams are becoming the story of the series.
And unless that changes quickly, the Wild’s season may not last much longer.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.