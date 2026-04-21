‘We Have To Be Tougher Mentally’: Wild Drop Game 2 To Stars, Series Tied

Stars tie series with Game 2 victory. Faber calls for mental toughness as injuries and Dallas's execution prove decisive.
The Minnesota Wild (1-1) had their push. They had their moments. But in the end, Game 2 slipped away.
A 4–2 loss to the Dallas Stars (1-1) evened the series and sent it back to Minnesota tied 1–1, with the kind of edge you’d expect from a matchup that’s starting to feel like it’s going to drag deep.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Wild head coach John Hynes said. “The game was a tight, checking and hard-fought game by both teams. We won the first one and they won the second. Now we go to game three.”
That tone showed up everywhere. Along the boards, after whistles, and especially in the way both teams defended. Minnesota generated chances, but Dallas tightened things up compared to Game 1, limiting second opportunities and capitalizing on key moments the other way.
“I thought it was hard fought by both teams. They were going to play hard. I thought we played hard as well,” Hynes said. “From a competitive aspect, there wasn’t much difference. I thought we had some good pushes in the third.”
The Wild’s night took an early hit when Mats Zuccarello didnt take the ice and Yakov Trenin left the game with an injury. Hynes later confirmed, “They are both upper body.”
For a team already walking the playoff tightrope, that matters.
“It sucks. Injuries suck, alright. Hopefully, they’ll be back soon. It is what it is,” Brock Faber said. “They have injuries. We have injuries and you got to play through them.”
Minnesota still had chances to grab control, especially late, but couldn’t convert enough to swing the game back. Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger made key saves, and the Stars did just enough in the margins — special teams, puck battles, clears — to tilt things.
Wild players didn’t feel like they were outplayed. They felt like they were out-executed.
“We have to be tougher mentally. That’ll only be good for us. We had our chances,” Faber said. “We had our looks and it’s on to the next. That’s how it is. We’re physically tougher. Mentally, the scrums drain the life out of the bench and positivity. There’s a time and place for it. They had the upper hand in that tonight. Again, we had our chances to win.”
That frustration, knowing the game was there, is what defined the locker room afterward.
“It was a great game. We expected that from them to come out and have an answer,” Matt Boldy said. “It was a hard-fought game. It is what it is and we’re onto the next.”
And that’s the reality now. The series has officially turned into a grind.
“It’s playoff hockey. That’s the expectation and that’s what we expect. We’re ready for it,” Boldy said.
The physicality ramped up, the space disappeared, and every inch had to be earned — exactly what both teams expected coming in.
“It’s what it is. That’s what playoff hockey is about,” Boldy said. “The fans and everyone watching are seeing how different it is from regular season hockey and that’s good. It’s going to be a hard season with not a lot of time. You got to make space and find ways to score.”
Dallas, for its part, adjusted after Game 1 and found its game.
“I thought it was a good response from our group,” Stars forward Colin Blackwell said. “I thought special teams came up big tonight when the first game, maybe not our best and I thought it was a good response all around.”
That response is why the series is now even and why it feels like it’s just getting started.
Minnesota will head home knowing it didn’t get pushed off the ice. But in the playoffs, close isn’t enough. Not when the margins are this thin.
Now it’s a best-of-five. And it’s exactly the kind of series both teams said it would be.
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