'We Never Take Lineup Decisions Lightly': Why Hynes Is Going With Wallstedt For Game 1
Rookie Wallstedt gets the nod over Gustavsson for Game 1. Coach Hynes reveals the complex factors behind the critical starting goaltender decision.
The Minnesota Wild (46-24-12) is set to open the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday against the Dallas Stars (50-20-12) in Dallas.
One huge question coming into this series is who is starting in net for the Wild? Well, head coach John Hynes has announced the Game 1 starter.
There is no doubt that Filip Gustavsson's game in the last stretch of the regular season went into Hynes' decision.
“We never take lineup decisions lightly,” Hynes said. “Some of it is looking at both guys and where are they at? Where are their games at right now? Where’s the overall picture of their season? How have they done against top teams? How have they played on the road, at home? What’s the psyche of each goalie? There’s a lot of things you take into account before you just make the decision."
Wallstedt, 23, went 4-1-0 with a 1.82 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in the last five starts of the season. He was 9-3-4 this season against playoff teams and led the NHL with a .931 save percentage.
Not only that, Wallstedt went 9-4-4 with a 2.44 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and two shutouts in 17 road starts this season.
“Personality is one. The current performance is one. The past performance is another. Those are all things you take into consideration ultimately when you make the decision, but I will reiterate this is our decision (for) Game 1.”
Hynes made it clear that this was a decision for Game 1. They can turn to Gustavsson at any point. And with Gustavsson's 2.53 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in his playoff career, it is likely that he will come into play.
Despite Gustavsson's playoff career stats, the Wild are going with the rookie. He has played the Stars once in his NHL career. Wallstedt let up seven goals in that game, which was his NHL career.
Hynes believes that does not matter, especially considering Minnesota was without Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Kirill Kaprizov in that game.
“Our team was decimated, and it was his first NHL game,” Hynes said. “Here we are in the playoffs. He’s a different human being, different experiences, different level of player playing for a different team with vast time in between those starts.”
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