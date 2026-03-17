Wild Recall Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa With Injuries

Eriksson Ek, 28, has 17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points and 92 hits in 62 games for Minnesota.
With this injury, the Wild recalled Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Haight, 21, has recorded one goal and three points in his last five games for Iowa. He has recorded 12 goals, 11 assists and 23 points in 43 games for Iowa this season.
The 5-foot-11 center has zero points in five NHL games this year. Robby Fabbri will draw into the lineup tonight. Haight will likely be a healthy scratch.
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