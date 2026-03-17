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Wild Recall Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa With Injuries

Dylan Loucks
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Iowa's Hunter Haight faces an uncertain future after a devastating injury. His journey back to the field is fraught with challenges.

The Minnesota Wild (38-18-12) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-11) for a St. Patrick's Day Special.

Minnesota had a morning skate today. Wild head coach John Hynes said that they will be without their top center tonight.

Eriksson Ek, 28, has 17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points and 92 hits in 62 games for Minnesota.

With this injury, the Wild recalled Hunter Haight from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Haight, 21, has recorded one goal and three points in his last five games for Iowa. He has recorded 12 goals, 11 assists and 23 points in 43 games for Iowa this season.

The 5-foot-11 center has zero points in five NHL games this year. Robby Fabbri will draw into the lineup tonight. Haight will likely be a healthy scratch.

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