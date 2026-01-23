Logo
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson Return To The Lineup Following Injuries

Dylan Loucks
3h
Key forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Johansson return, bolstering the Wild's lineup and offensive power against the Red Wings.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (28-14-9) is back in action tonight to face the Detroit Red Wings (31-16-4).

Based on morning skate, it looks like the Wild might be getting some guys back.

The Wild just made a roster move before the game. That included a key member of the lineup coming back.

Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated off the Injured Reserve (IR) and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been re-assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 28, has 11 goals, 21 assists and 32 points in 45 games this year as the Wild's engine.

Marcus Johansson will also play tonight for the Wild. He has 13 goals, 21 assists and 34 points in 46 games for Minnesota. He has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury.

