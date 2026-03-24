Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Set To Return Tonight From His Injury

Joel Eriksson Ek will return to the lineup tonight after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.
Wild head coach John Hynes said Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno would all travel with the team after practicing on Monday. Foligno remains out but Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will return tonight.
Eriksson Ek, 29, has 17 goals, 27 assists and 44 points in 62 games this season for Minnesota and leads the team in faceoff wins.
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