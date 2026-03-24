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Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Set To Return Tonight From His Injury cover image

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Set To Return Tonight From His Injury

Dylan Loucks
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The Wild welcome back their offensive catalyst. Eriksson Ek's return ignites hope for a surge as the team battles for a playoff spot.

The Minnesota Wild (40-19-12) is back in action tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-5) to start a three-game road trip.

Some positive news on the Wild injury front. With Kirill Kaprizov already returning, the Wild will get another forward back.

Joel Eriksson Ek will return to the lineup tonight after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury.

Wild head coach John Hynes said Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno would all travel with the team after practicing on Monday. Foligno remains out but Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will return tonight.

Eriksson Ek, 29, has 17 goals, 27 assists and 44 points in 62 games this season for Minnesota and leads the team in faceoff wins.

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