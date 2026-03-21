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Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Won't Play Vs Dallas On Saturday

Dylan Loucks
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Crucial Central Division clash loses its biggest star. The Wild face the Stars without their irreplaceable offensive engine.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (39-19-12) is back in action today against the Dallas Stars (43-15-10) for a big Central Division showdown.

The Wild will be without its top superstar and most irreplaceable player.

With already no Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild said on Friday that they will be without Joel Eriksson Ek as well.

Eriksson Ek, 29, has 17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points and 92 hits in 62 games for Minnesota and is its top shutdown player.

The 6-foot-3 center in fourth in the NHL in faceoff wins and is the most irreplaceable player on the team.

Today's game is a measuring stick game. Minnesota could very well play the Stars in the first round of the playoffs this year.

With 12 games left in the season, the Wild don't want to risk anything. So, both Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will sit out today and rest up their injuries.

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