Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Won't Play Vs Dallas On Saturday

Eriksson Ek, 29, has 17 goals, 27 assists, 44 points and 92 hits in 62 games for Minnesota and is its top shutdown player.
The 6-foot-3 center in fourth in the NHL in faceoff wins and is the most irreplaceable player on the team.
Today's game is a measuring stick game. Minnesota could very well play the Stars in the first round of the playoffs this year.
With 12 games left in the season, the Wild don't want to risk anything. So, both Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek will sit out today and rest up their injuries.
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