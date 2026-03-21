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Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Remains Out With Lower-Body Injury Vs Dallas

Dylan Loucks
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Dallas Stars face Minnesota without star forward Kirill Kaprizov. A lower-body injury sidelines the dynamic scorer, impacting the Wild's offensive attack.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (39-19-12) is back in action today against the Dallas Stars (43-15-10) for a big Central Division showdown.

The Wild will be without it's top superstar.

Kirill Kaprizov missed the Wild's last game with a lower-body injury and will miss today's game as well.

Kaprizov, 28, got hurt in Chicago when he ran into Ryan Donato. When the Wild returned home, Kaprizov skated before Thursday's game but did not play against the Blackhawks.

Minnesota held a full practice on Friday and Kaprizov was not on the ice. Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Kaprizov will not play on Saturday and will remain day-to-day.

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