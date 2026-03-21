Wild's Kirill Kaprizov Remains Out With Lower-Body Injury Vs Dallas

Kaprizov, 28, got hurt in Chicago when he ran into Ryan Donato. When the Wild returned home, Kaprizov skated before Thursday's game but did not play against the Blackhawks.
Minnesota held a full practice on Friday and Kaprizov was not on the ice. Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Kaprizov will not play on Saturday and will remain day-to-day.
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