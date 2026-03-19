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Wild's Marcus Foligno Skates For First Time Since Injury, No Timetable Yet cover image

Wild's Marcus Foligno Skates For First Time Since Injury, No Timetable Yet

Dylan Loucks
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A promising sign as Marcus Foligno returns to the ice. While he won't play tonight, his presence offers hope for the Wild's lineup.

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (39-18-12) is back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks (25-30-12) for the second consecutive game between the two.

Minnesota had a morning skate today. Wild head coach John Hynes said that they will welcome back Bobby Brink tonight.

Brink, 24, missed the last four games due to an upper-body injury but will play tonight. Marcus Foligno was also on the ice for morning skate for the first time since his injury.

Foligno, 34, has been out for the last nine games with a lower-body injury. He won't play tonight against the Blackhawks, but it was a positive sign to see him on the ice for the first time since his injury.

The veteran forward could travel with the team for the next road trip that begins Tuesday in Florida. Time will tell if that happens or not.

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