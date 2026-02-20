Wild's Quinn Hughes Keeps Etching His Name In Olympic Record Books

He joined Mitch Marner, Artturi Lehkonen, Sidney Crosby and David Krejci as the only others to accomplish this feat.
Through five games in Milano Cortina, Hughes has piled up one goal and six points. This places him among elite Olympic performances by NHL defenders.
Only Erik Karlsson and Brian Rafalski have recorded more points at a single NHL-participating Olympics.
Hughes also extended his point streak to four games which ties the second-longest run by an American in this format. He trails only former Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise's five-game streak in 2010.
USA is set to face Slovakia today. The winner will move on to face Canada in the Gold Medal game on Sunday.
