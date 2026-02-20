Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild's Quinn Hughes Keeps Etching His Name In Olympic Record Books cover image

Wild's Quinn Hughes Keeps Etching His Name In Olympic Record Books

Dylan Loucks
10m
Partner
161Members·2,363Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

He's rewriting Olympic history, joining an exclusive club of skaters with a clutch overtime winner. Hughes is electrifying the tournament.

With USA's game in overtime against Sweden, Quinn Hughes became the first defenseman and the fifth overall skater to score an overtime goal in a knockout game at the Olympics.

He joined Mitch Marner, Artturi Lehkonen, Sidney Crosby and David Krejci as the only others to accomplish this feat.

Through five games in Milano Cortina, Hughes has piled up one goal and six points. This places him among elite Olympic performances by NHL defenders. 

Only Erik Karlsson and Brian Rafalski have recorded more points at a single NHL-participating Olympics.

Hughes also extended his point streak to four games which ties the second-longest run by an American in this format. He trails only former Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise's five-game streak in 2010.

USA is set to face Slovakia today. The winner will move on to face Canada in the Gold Medal game on Sunday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

The viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."
thehockeynews.com‘I’m Usually Seeing Ghosts’: Wild's Quinn Hughes Embraces Viral Stare ReputationThe viral stare that captivated hockey fans finally has an explanation straight from the Wild defenseman himself. He's "usually seeing ghosts."

- Wild Goalie Prospect Steals The Show In Slovakia's Upset Win In Olympic Opener.

- Wild Stand Pat As Olympic Break And Trade Freeze Arrive.

- From The Crease: Gustavsson On The 'Swagger' Quinn Hughes Has Brought.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Minnesota WildQuinn Hughes2026 OlympicsTeam USAZach PariseNHL
Latest News