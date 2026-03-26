Wild's Rookie Danila Yurov To Be A Healthy Scratch Tonight Vs Panthers

Because Marcus Foligno is back, someone has to come out of the lineup. Wild head coach John Hynes said on Thursday that Danila Yurov will be the odd man out.
Yurov, 22, has ten goals, 15 assists, 25 points and 51 hits in 65 games this year for the Wild. He has zero points in his last five games and has two goals and three assists in his last 17 games.
Marcus Johansson will remain in the lineup for the Wild. He has been fantastic this season defensively when on a line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy. Tonight, he will play with Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink.
Johansson, 35, has one goal in his last 19 games with 21 shots on goal. Along with Yurov, Zach Bogosian will get the night off. We will see if this is a long-term thing or an in-and-out situation.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.