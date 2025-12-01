Wild's Tyler Pitlick Clears Waivers, Stays With Team

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (14-7-5) is about to head on a four-game road trip that begins on Tuesday in Edmonton.

The Wild placed forward Tyler Pitlick on waivers on Sunday. He has cleared waivers on Monday and will stay with the team.

Pitlick, 34, has played in 15 games this year for the Wild. He has zero goals, zero assists, 11 shots and 35 hits.

The veteran forward will be in the lineup against the Edmonton Oilers (11-10-5) on Tuesday.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

‘That One’s Not Going Anywhere’: Inside Jesper Wallstedt’s Signature Win Celebration

Jesper Wallstedt’s unique arrow celebration is here to stay. Discover the rookie’s fiery post-win ritual after a pivotal victory against the Avalanche.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Marcus Foligno Placed On Injured Reserve, Out Week-To-Week.

- Vinnie Hinostroza Out 4-To-6 Weeks With Lower-Body Injury.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.

- Wild's Marco Rossi Is Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury.