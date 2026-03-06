Logo
Minnesota Wild
Wild Trade Vinnie Hinostroza To Florida Panthers For Future Considerations cover image

Wild Trade Vinnie Hinostroza To Florida Panthers For Future Considerations

Dylan Loucks
5h
Partner
170Members·2,414Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Wild trade Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations as they free up roster spot.

The Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) is back in action tonight for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) on trade deadline day.

Minnesota has made a few trades this deadline. The Wild have now made five trades following the recent one with the Florida Panthers.

The Wild and the Panthers made a trade on Thursday when Florida sent depth defenseman Jeff Petry to the Wild for a conditional seventh-rounder.

Now, forward Vinnie Hinostroza has been dealt to the Panthers in exchange for future considerations.

Hinostroza, 31, has three goals and ten points in 48 games for the Wild. He was dealt because the Wild have a few too many forwards.

Minnesota WildVinnie HinostrozaFlorida PanthersMinnesota Wild TradesMinnesota Wild Trade DeadlineNHL Trade Deadline
