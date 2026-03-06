Wild Trade Vinnie Hinostroza To Florida Panthers For Future Considerations

Now, forward Vinnie Hinostroza has been dealt to the Panthers in exchange for future considerations.
Hinostroza, 31, has three goals and ten points in 48 games for the Wild. He was dealt because the Wild have a few too many forwards.
