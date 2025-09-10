3 Lightning Star Trade Targets To Consider

The Tampa Bay Lightning are entering the 2025-26 season with a roster that once again looks very strong on paper. There is no question that they possess plenty of skill, as they have star players like Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, and Anthony Cirelli leading the charge.

Yet, it is fair to wonder if the Lightning could still be on the hunt for upgrades this season. The Lightning are never afraid of making a big move, and when looking at their current roster, they could use another top-six right winger.

Because of this, let's take a look at four star wingers who the Lightning should seriously consider making a big push for, whether it is before or during the season.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins

With the Pittsburgh Penguins in the middle of a rebuild, Bryan Rust has been talked about a ton in the rumor mill this off-season. His full no-trade clause expired on July 1, and he has no trade protection, so questions about his future in Pittsburgh have only increased.

When looking at Rust's numbers, there is no question that he would boost the Lightning's top six immensely if they acquired him. The 33-year-old forward is coming off a strong 2024-25 season, as he posted new career highs with 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games. He has also recorded 56 points in four different seasons, while playing in under 63 games during three of those campaigns. Thus, there is no question that he has offensive skill.

Another appealing aspect about Rust is that he has experience playing with Guentzel, so they could work wonderfully on a line together in Tampa Bay. Furthermore, Rust has a $5.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season, so he would be a long-term investment for the Bolts if acquired.

Rust has appeared in 638 career NHL games over 11 seasons, all with the Penguins, where he has posted 203 goals, 234 assists, 437 points, and a plus-38 rating.



Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins

Rust is not the only player who the Lightning should consider pursuing from Pittsburgh, as Rickard Rakell is another notable Penguin who has been the subject of trade rumors all off-season. When noting that he is a proven top-six forward who can play multiple forward positions, he would be a strong pickup for the Lightning if acquired.

Like Rust, Rakell just put together a very good season with the Penguins during the 2024-25 campaign. In 81 games on the year, he set new career highs with 35 goals and 70 points. He has also scored at least 20 goals on six different occasions, so he undoubtedly can put the puck in the net.

Rakell would also be more than a one-year rental for the Lightning if they acquired him. This is because he has a $5 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. This undoubtedly adds to his appeal, so it would make a lot of sense for the Lightning to target him.

In 802 games over 13 NHL seasons split between the Anaheim Ducks and Penguins, Rakell has recorded 236 goals, 283 assists, and 519 points.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch has been a popular name in the rumor mill for a few seasons now. The 6-foot-4 winger is also entering the final season of his contract with the Buffalo Sabres and is a pending unrestricted free agent. Due to this, if he does not sign a contract extension by trade deadline time and the Sabres are out of the playoff race by then, he very well could be made available.

Tuch is coming off another strong season with the Sabres, as he tied his career-high of 36 goals and recorded 67 points in 82 games. He also scored 36 goals and set career highs with 43 assists and 79 points in 74 games with the Sabres during the 2022-23 season. With numbers like these, he would be a big-time pickup for the Lightning.

Tuch has a $4.75 million cap hit for the 2025-26 season, which is a bargain for all that he provides. Thus, he is a player who the Lightning should consider making a major push for if he ends up being made available for the taking.

In 536 career NHL games over nine seasons split between the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Sabres, Tuch has recorded 167 goals, 215 assists, 382 points, and a plus-55 rating.

